The Pioneers softball team played a double header in Zimmerman, Thursday, May 12. They split the games, with the Pioneers winning the first game, 4-0, and the Thunder winning the second, 2-1.
In game one, the Pioneers kept the Thunder from getting a single hit, thanks to the pitching of Frankie Seelen. She struck out seven batters and walked three in five innings. At the plate, Kiara Olesch drove in two of the runs, hitting 1-for-2.
In game two, the Thunder bounced back and kept the Pioneers from scoring more than one run on three hits.
Ayssa Sadlovsky was the top batter for the Pioneers, hitting 2-for-2, and stealing three bases. Britt Schommer was the pitcher for the Pioneers. She struck out five batters, walked three and allowed two runs on three hits.
The Pioneers played the Foley Falcons and the Kimball Cubs, Saturday, May 14. They shut out the Falcons, 10-0, and nearly did the same to the Cubs, beating them 10-1.
Against the Falcons, the Pioneers had a field day at the plate. Olesch, Kendra Melby and Kenna Otte all recorded two hits on three at-bats. Melby recorded a team high four RBIs and scored once, herself. Olesch recorded two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Otte recorded two runs and an RBI, as well.
On the mound, Seelen pitched five innings, striking out eight batters and walking two. She allowed only one hit all game.
Against the Cubs, the Pioneers had just as much success at the plate. Brenna Dickmann hit a three run home run and scored twice on two hits.
Morgan Pohlkamp went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Seelen was on the mound again for the Pioneers. In six innings, she struck out seven batters, walked two and gave up one run on four hits.
The Pioneers improved to 13-3 on the year, and kept their streak going at home against Osakis, Monday, May 16, beating the Silverstreaks, 12-0. (See separate story)
The Pioneers improved to 14-3 and traveled to Little Falls to face the Flyers, Tuesday, May 17.
In a conference game, the Pioneers crushed the Flyers, 24-0. They recorded 20 hits and held the Flyers to just one hit.
Sadlovsky drove in three runs on three hits, as well as scoring four times. Schommer, Dickmann and Alana Rocheleau all drove in two runs and scored twice.
On the mound, Seelen controlled the game, giving up one hit and striking out seven batters in six innings.
With their record now 15-3, they prepare to face Staples-Motley on the road, Thursday, May 19.
Flyers rebound after losses
The Flyers took on the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Friday, May 13, and suffered a tough 10-0 loss.
The team recorded four hits in the loss, from Korrin Gwost, Kendra Couture, Avery Threlkeld and Victoria Gottwalt.
Gwost took the loss on the mound. She threw two strikeouts, walked two batters and gave up seven runs, one earned, on four hits.
The Flyers fell to 5-10 on the year and suffered another tough loss at the hands of conference rival, the Pioneers, Tuesday, May 17. They lost 23-0 at home.
Avie Podraza was 1-for-2 at the plate, hitting a double.
They hoped to rebound against the Milaca Wolves in a double header, Wednesday, May 18, and won both games, 4-2 and 6-3.
In game one, Threlkeld drove in two runs, leading the team in RBIs. Gwost and Couture both recorded two hits, with Couture hitting a double and recording an RBI.
Gwost pitched seven innings, striking out four batters, walking one and giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits.
In game two, Podraza and Avery Anderson drove in two runs, with Anderson recording a double.
On the mound, Threlkeld struck out two batters and walked six. She gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits.
The sweep over Milaca improved the Flyers’ record to 8-10. They face Alexandria, Friday, May 20.
Royals fall back to .500
The Royals hosted Pequot Lakes, Friday, May 13, but fell 4-0.
They recorded just two hits in the game, from Autumn Schoenrock and Breanna Wenner.
Rachel Cekalla took the loss on the mound for the Royals. In 5.2 innings, she struck out two batters, walked one and allowed four runs on 10 hits.
Despite the loss, Coach Kelly Gotfredson was proud of her team.
“We came out and played solid defense,” Gotfredson said. “I mark this up as a win for the team with no errors on defense.”
They rebounded against Pillager Monday, May 16. On senior night, they beat the Huskies 3-0.
Emma Kasella, Sofia Conrad and Janae Nichols all drove in a run.
On the mound, Shelby Hovland struck out four batters and only allowed three hits.
The Royals improved to 8-7 on the season but fell back down to .500 after a 5-1 loss to Osakis, Tuesday, May 17.
Conrad had the most success at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 and driving in the team’s only run.
Cekalla took the loss on the mound, pitching two innings. She struck out one batter, walked one, and gave up three runs on six hits.
The 8-8 Royals’ next game is against Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, May 19.
Cardinals split games
The Cardinals lost, 10-3, to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, Friday, May 13.
Isabelle Leners and Hannah Luedtke both recorded an RBI and Erica Roske and Madalin Koetter both finished the game hitting 2-for-3 at the plate.
On the mound, Leners struck out 10 batters and walked four. She gave up 10 runs on 14 hits.
The Cardinals rebounded and won their next game, 10-0, against the Benson Braves, Saturday, May 14.
Leners recorded two hits and two RBIs in three at-bats. Roske recorded two hits at three at-bats, driving in a run and scoring once.
Leners pitched again for the Cardinals. She struck out five batters and walked one. She only gave up three hits in five innings.
The Cardinals won their next game in a close, low-scoring affair against the Breckenridge Cowboys, Monday, May 16.
They won 1-0. It was a defensive standoff, as the Cardinals managed three hits to the Cowboys’ two.
The Cardinals hits were courtesy of Leners, Brenna Graves and Taylor Soltis. Leners led the team on the mound, pitching in all seven innings. She struck out 11 batters, walked one and only gave up two hits.
The 12-3 Cardinals face the Kimball Cubs, Thursday, May 19.
Swanville drops two of three
The Bulldogs fell to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, 16-2, Friday, May 13.
Avery Douglas, Karley Loven, Reece Jackson and Lily Peterson all recorded one hit for the Bulldogs, with Peterson driving in a run. Kennedee Chuba took the loss on the mound.
With their record now 3-8, Swanville rebounded against the Benson Braves, beating them 10-7, Saturday, May 14.
Swanville recorded 17 hits as a team, the most for them in a single game this year. Theresa Bryce led the Bulldogs in hits, with four, one of them being a double.
Chuba and Sam Sobiech tied for team lead in RBIs, with three each, Chuba on two hits and Sobiech on three. Mackenzie Morris drove in two runs on two hits. Harley Schultz recorded three hits.
Chuba led the team on the pitcher’s mound.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-8 on the year. Their next game was Eden Valley-Watkins, Wednesday, May 18. They fell 19-9 to the Eagles.
They had a solid performance at the plate, with Sobiech leading the way. She recorded two hits, one being a double, three RBIs, scored twice and stole a base.
` Peterson also drove in three runs, hitting 2-for-2 in the game. Harlee Schultz hit 3-for-4, scored once and stole two bases.
As the Bulldogs fell to 4-9, they prepare to face Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 19.
