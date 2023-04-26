In the Pierz Pioneers’ first baseball game of the season, they managed to stonewall the Little Falls team who had previously been on a roll. They beat their conference rivals 14-7, Tuesday, April 25.
Max Barclay was key to the Pioneers success against the Flyers and he made sure their first game was a win. Barclay drove in eight total runs on three hits. He cracked off a triple and a grand slam and scored one run.
Kirby Fischer also had quite the outing. He drove in three runs after hitting a double. Fischer also scored twice and was walked three times.
Fischer took the win on the mound, pitching for 3.2 innings and giving up three hits and no runs. Reese Young pitched for 3.1 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up six earned runs on five hits.
The Pioneers look to build off of their first win with two more as they travel to Albany, Thursday, April 27, for a double header. The first game starts at 4 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton won their first game of the season, Monday, April 24, when they defeated Maple Lake, 9-3.
Leading the way at the plate for the Royals was Will Gorecki, who had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run while scoring three times. Drew Yourczek was also a big contributor, driving in two runs as he recorded two hits.
Jonah Schneider earned the win on the mound. He pitched for four innings, struck out eight batters and only allowed one run and one hit.
In their next game, the Royals host Paynesville, Thursday, April 27, in a double header, with the first game starting at 4 p.m.
USA Patriots
The Upsala/Swanville Area Patriots’ second game of the season ended on a sour note as they lost the lead late against Holdingford, Tuesday, April 25. After being tied 1-1 after three innings, the fourth inning saw the Huskers take a 5-2 lead. However, in the top of the sixth, the Patriots managed to score an impressive seven runs to take the lead late, 9-5.
Unfortunately, in the bottom of the sixth, the Huskers had an equally impressive batting performance, scoring six runs to retake the lead, 11-9, and the Patriots were unable to answer in the final inning.
Riley Johannes and Jack Primus both recorded three hits and two RBIs. Primus’ three hits were all doubles while Johannes hit one double.
Hunter Moore drove in two runs on one hit and Sammy Primus also brought in two runs on one hit.
Moore pitched for four innings against the Huskers. He struck out three batters and gave up five runs, one earned, on six hits.
The Patriots fell to 1-1 and take on Border West at home, Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m.
