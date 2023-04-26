In the Pierz Pioneers’ first baseball game of the season, they managed to stonewall the Little Falls team who had previously been on a roll. They beat their conference rivals 14-7, Tuesday, April 25.

Max Barclay was key to the Pioneers success against the Flyers and he made sure their first game was a win. Barclay drove in eight total runs on three hits. He cracked off a triple and a grand slam and scored one run.

