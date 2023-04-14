seelen
Buy Now

Frankie Seelen winds up for a pitch in Thursday’s game against Holdingford while first baseman Maddie Gaffke prepares for a hit. 

The Pierz softball team started its 2023 season with a blowout victory over Holdingford, Thursday, April 13.

In the 13-0 win, the Pioneers debuted their new outfits, sporting red pants and white jerseys after sporting the all black uniforms for the past five years. Designed by the girls, Head Coach Matt Poepping hinted that the new looks may have provided the team with some extra energy in their first game.

Tags

Load comments