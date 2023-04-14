The Pierz softball team started its 2023 season with a blowout victory over Holdingford, Thursday, April 13.
In the 13-0 win, the Pioneers debuted their new outfits, sporting red pants and white jerseys after sporting the all black uniforms for the past five years. Designed by the girls, Head Coach Matt Poepping hinted that the new looks may have provided the team with some extra energy in their first game.
The Pioneers took the field first led by pitcher Frankie Seelen, who quickly struck out the first three Huskers batters.
Kendra Melby drove in their first run on an RBI single to make it 1-0. After stealing second and third, Melby stole home on an errant pitch to make it 2-0. Britney Schommer drove in the third run on an RBI double into centerfield to make it 3-0 before the Huskers finally got their third out.
Another great performance on the mound by Seelen sent the Huskers back onto the field after four batters, striking out three and walking one.
In the bottom of the second, the Pioneers added to their lead after Alyssa Sadlovsky hit an RBI single and made it to second on an error. With two runners on, Maddie Gaffke hit a line drive past the infield driving in two more runs to make it 6-0.
The top of the third saw the only time the Huskers managed to get into scoring position. However, good defense and solid performance by Seelen again held them off the board.
The Pioneers added four more runs in the bottom of the third. Emma Walcheski hit a bomb into left field to drive in one run, Kendra Cekalla drove in one run on a single and Kenna Otte drove in two runs on a double, making it 1-0, Pierz.
In the fourth, they added another three runs. Cekalla cracked one over the left fielder’s head driving in a run, Alana Rocheleau hit an RBI single and Otte hit a grounder that drove in the team’s 13th run.
Two strikeouts and a ground out ended the game in the fifth, giving the Pioneers a great start to their season.
Poepping praised the team after the win saying he was proud of how they played.
“(I) thought we played well,” he said. “Pitched really well, Frankie pitched a no-hitter. We had one error, one or two walks, but I thought we did a nice job, played decent defense behind her and the girls got the bats going late in the game.”
Seelen’s first game on the mound was a no-hitter. In five innings pitched, she allowed 0 runs, 0 hits and just two walks.
At the plate, Cekalla was 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored twice. Schommer was also 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Walcheski hit a double, an RBI and a score.
“We always say it’s good to win but there’s so much more to softball or any sport in high school,” Poepping said. “It’s more about these girls getting together and having fun and teaching life lessons through the sport. We focus on competing and playing hard and the wins will come. Controlling what we can control because that leads to positive things in life.”
Off to a great start on the season, the Pioneers improve to 1-0 and take on Staples-Motley at home, Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.