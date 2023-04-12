Pierz traveled to Mora, Tuesday, April, 11, to compete in a quad track meet against Mora, Albany and Milaca. Both the girls and boys team came away with first place medals, with the girls scoring 88 points and the boys scoring 71.
Carissa Andres was the best long distance runner in the meet, taking first in both the 800 and the 1600. Her time in the 800 was 2:55.74 and her mile time was 6:22.47. Right behind Andres in the mile was Quinn Gruber who took second. Gruber was less than three and a half seconds behind her Pioneer teammate, with a time of 6:26.00. Billie Maye Pohlkamp took third in the mile, crossing the finish line at 6:32.12.
Ashley Kimman was the best sprinter in the short distance races for Pierz. She took home first place in the 55 hurdles, crossing nearly a full second ahead of her competition, with a time of 9.28.
The Pioneers also had great performances in the field events. Kimman took two more first place titles, in the long jump and the high jump. In the long jump, she traveled 15-5, beating out everyone by over a foot. Maddie Lochner took third in the long jump, with a jump of 13-7.
In the high jump, Kimman cleared the bar with a leap of 4-10, two inches higher than the other jumpers and Kara Bakke took third with a leap of 4-8.
Lochner had the farthest jump in the triple jump, recording a 30-2 performance. Right at her heels was Bakke, who took third place, with a jump of 28-6 1/2.
Abigail Virnig finished in third place in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-0. In the shot put, the Pioneers may not have taken first, but they took most of the places in the top seven. Allison Skiba led the Pioneers with a throw of 28-9 1/2, good enough to take second place. The Pioneers took places 4-7, with Beverly Rentz and Keira Gray throwing for 28-5, Payton Stangl throwing the rock 27-11 and Faith Bidewell, coming in seventh, recording a throw of 27-6 1/2.
The girls relay teams also performed the best out of all of the teams, with the 4x400 relay team taking first with a time of 4:44.82, beating out the rest by over four seconds, and the 4x800 relay team taking first with a time of 10:57.42, a whole 49 seconds ahead of the rest of the competition.
The boys’ best performances were in the distance events and the field events. Ethan Kowalczyk and Nathan Tax were side by side in the 800 and 1600 runs. Kowalczyk took second in the 800 and Tax took fourth, with times of 2:26.09 and 2:29.42, respectively.
In the mile, Tax ran the second fastest time, 5:09.94, and Kowalczyk finished with the third fastest time, crossing the finish line in 5:10.05.
In the sprints, Derek Stangl ran the fastest 200 time, 24.96, beating out his competition by a half second. In the 55 hurdles, John Cheney and Kaleb Poser took second and third place, respectively. Cheney crossed in 8.37, just .35 out of first, and Poser crossed in 10.01. The 4x200 relay team also came away with a first place finish, winning a close one with 1:44.17, with the Albany team right on their heels with a time of 1:44.35.
In the field events, Stangl and Travis Gross took the top two spots in the long jump. Derek Stangl had the best jump, 18-9, and Gross was second best, 17-10. Cheney’s 5-8 performance in the high jump netted him first place over his competitors, and Paul Nieman scored the second best performance in the triple jump, traveling a distance of 35-3. His jump was just seven inches out of first place.
The Pioneers took the pole vault event as the only contenders. Caleb Koch cleared 11-0 to take first place and Kyle Stangl and Wyatt Betsinger took second and third, respectively, clearing 8-6.
The Pioneers’ next meet is Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at home.
