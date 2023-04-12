Pierz traveled to Mora, Tuesday, April, 11, to compete in a quad track meet against Mora, Albany and Milaca. Both the girls and boys team came away with first place medals, with the girls scoring 88 points and the boys scoring 71.

Carissa Andres was the best long distance runner in the meet, taking first in both the 800 and the 1600. Her time in the 800 was 2:55.74 and her mile time was 6:22.47. Right behind Andres in the mile was Quinn Gruber who took second. Gruber was less than three and a half seconds behind her Pioneer teammate, with a time of 6:26.00. Billie Maye Pohlkamp took third in the mile, crossing the finish line at 6:32.12.

Tags

Load comments