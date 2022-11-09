cc

Nathan Tax, left, Carissa Andres, middle, and Ethan Kowalczyk, right, celebrated their performances after the Class A State Meet. 

Carissa Andres, Nathan Tax and Ethan Kowalczyk repped the Pioneers logo at the Class A State Cross Country Meet at Saint Olaf, Nov. 5.

Out of 158 girls runners, Andres finished in 55th place. The senior athlete ran her time in an impressive 20:24.7.

