Nathan Tax, left, Carissa Andres, middle, and Ethan Kowalczyk, right, celebrated their performances after the Class A State Meet.
Sports Editor
Carissa Andres, Nathan Tax and Ethan Kowalczyk repped the Pioneers logo at the Class A State Cross Country Meet at Saint Olaf, Nov. 5.
Out of 158 girls runners, Andres finished in 55th place. The senior athlete ran her time in an impressive 20:24.7.
Tax also took 55th place out of the 160 boys runners. The young freshman runner is already putting the state on notice after finishing with a time of 17:12.9.
Kowalczyk was just 10 seconds behind his Pioneer teammate. The junior athlete took 70th place, crossing the finish line in 17.22.1.
