The Pierz Pioneers cross-country team traveled to Foley, Sept. 29, and the girls impressed, with a fourth place finish, out of 16 teams, while the boys took a 14th place finish out of 18 teams.
For the girls, Chloe Lochner crossed the finish line in 17th, with Quinn Gruber right behind her, in 19th, and Carissa Andres directly behind her, in 20th. Lochner finished with a time of 20:30.2, while Gruber and Andres finished with times of 20:33.6 and 20:33.8, respectively.
Emma Kowalczyk and Eden Andres rounded out the top five runners for the Pioneer girls, in 32nd and 34th place, with times of 21:45.2 and 22:04.6, respectively.
For the boys, they were led by Nathan Tax, who finished in 17th place, with a time of 17:49.3. Just under a minute later, Tyler Foss crossed the finish line, in 57th place, with a time of 18:47.0.
Guy Clemons-Virnig took 90th, with Kaleb Poser right behind him, in 93rd, and Wyatt Betsinger, behind him, in 96th. Clemons-Virnig finished in 19:48.6, Poser in 19:52.6, and 20:02.5, respectively.
The Royalton Royals competed in the Johnnie Bread Invitational, Sept. 29. The boys took second overall out of 12 teams. Marcus Hayes and Lane Olsen led the way for their squad, taking 11th and 12th. Hayes finished in 19:22.9 and Olsen was on his heels, crossing in 19:24.2.
Isaac Neutz and Cole Hafstad were the next Royals runners to cross. Neutz took 19th, with a time of 20:22.2 and Hafstad came in 24th, with a time of 20:43.7.
Cody Biniek rounded out the top five finishers for Royalton, coming in 32nd, with a time of 21:00.2.
Both the Pioneers’ and the Royals’ next meet was in Sauk Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 4.
For the Pierz girls, they placed second overall, with Quinn Gruber being the first Pioneer to cross the finish line, in fourth, with a time of 20:39.6. She was followed closely by Lochner and Carissa Andres, who took sixth and seventh. Lochner finished in 20:46.3 and Carissa Andres in 20:56.2.
They were followed by Kowalczyk and Eden Andres, who took 18th and 23rd, with times of 22:24.2 and 22:44.3, respectively.
For the Pioneer boys, they finished in seventh overall, with Tax taking a fifth place finish, running in 17:40. Foss took 33rd, with a 19:39.4, and Clemons-Virnig was just a few seconds behind him, taking 38th, with a time of 19:46.
Poser and Betsinger rounded out the top five runners for the Pioneers, placing 41st and 47th. Poser ran his time in 19:49.9 and Betsinger finished in 20:19.3.
For the Royals, the boys were led by Hayes once again, who took an 18th place finish, crossing the finish line in 18:45.2. Olsen finished in 25th, with a time of 19:01.7.
Neutz and Adon Ripple finished back-to-back, in 44th and 45th. Neutz ran in 19:26.9 and Ripple in 20:04.1. Michael Zimmerman rounded out the Royals’ top five in 48th, finishing in 20:20.5.
The Royals’ next meet will be in Royalton, Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.
The Pioneers’ will run that same day, in St. Cloud, at 4 p.m.
