The Pierz Pioneers cross-country team traveled to Foley, Sept. 29, and the girls impressed, with a fourth place finish, out of 16 teams, while the boys took a 14th place finish out of 18 teams.

For the girls, Chloe Lochner crossed the finish line in 17th, with Quinn Gruber right behind her, in 19th, and Carissa Andres directly behind her, in 20th. Lochner finished with a time of 20:30.2, while Gruber and Andres finished with times of 20:33.6 and 20:33.8, respectively.

