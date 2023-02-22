The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Cloquet to compete in the 7AA Sections meet. They started off strong taking down Milaca-Faith Christian, 37-30, but lost in heartbreaking fashion after a 32-32 tiebreaker fell in favor of Grand Rapids due to them having a 14-12 lead after the first few matches.

Against MFC, the Pioneers started out hot, winning the first seven matches. However, MFC made it a close game after they took the final seven matches.

