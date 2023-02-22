The Pierz Pioneers wrestling team traveled to Cloquet to compete in the 7AA Sections meet. They started off strong taking down Milaca-Faith Christian, 37-30, but lost in heartbreaking fashion after a 32-32 tiebreaker fell in favor of Grand Rapids due to them having a 14-12 lead after the first few matches.
Against MFC, the Pioneers started out hot, winning the first seven matches. However, MFC made it a close game after they took the final seven matches.
Link Toops (106) won the Pioneers’ first match after a pin in 1:27. Kyle Stangl (113) followed it up with a 6-1 decision victory and Carter Young (120) had the quickest pin of the night, finishing his match in just 22 seconds.
Liam Hennessy (126) ran away with his match, winning in a 13-0 major decision and Derek Stangl (132) finished with a pin over his opponent after 2:46. Brayden Melby (138) and Chase Becker (145) both recorded pins, with Melby taking his opponent down in 4:34 and Becker taking down his opponent in 3:10.
The rest of the Pioneers wrestlers battled hard and Pierz moved on to face Grand Rapids in the semi-finals.
Against Grand Rapids, Kyle Stangl and Young both won their matchups. Stangl came away with a pin in just 47 seconds and Young dominated his opponent in a 7-0 decision. However, Grand Rapids won four of the next five matches to take the lead, with Derek Stangl winning his match easily after an 11-1 major decision.
The Pioneers won four in a row to put themselves back on top, starting with a fall win in 1:39 by Becker and a fall win in 2:00 by Jacob LeBlanc (160). Jayden Zajac (170) solidified his win after a 11-4 decision, as did Caleb Koch (182), who finished his match with a 16-5 major decision.
Unfortunately, Grand Rapids came from behind to tie the game at 32-32 after winning the final three matches. They won the tie breaker, ending the Pioneers’ great run on a sour note.
The Pioneers wrestlers will perform in the Individuals’ section meet Friday, Feb. 25.
