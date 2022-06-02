The Pioneers baseball team faced Mora at home, May 26, and came away with a narrow 7-6 victory.
Ben Virnig recorded three RBIs in just one hit. Kirby Fischer recorded two hits on three at-bats, one being a double. He scored once and drove in a run.
Reese Young took the mound for five innings. He struck out eight batters and walked six. He gave up three earned runs on one hit.
The Pioneers then faced the Pillager Huskies, Tuesday, May 31, getting a 7-0 shutout victory in the first game of the Section 6AA Tournament.
Virnig led his team in RBIs again, with two. In four at-bats, he recorded two doubles, a single and a score. Fischer recorded two hits, both doubles, on two at-bats, as well as two scores and a stolen base.
Andy Winscher pitched for the Pioneers, striking out 12 batters, walking two and giving up just one hit.
The Pioneers moved on to the next round of the tournament, where they played Melrose, Wednesday, June 1, in St. Cloud.
It came down to the final inning, but the Pioneers held off the Dutchmen in a 10-9 win. The Pioneers scored four runs in the first inning, but the Dutchmen responded with five in the second and three more in the fourth.
The Pioneers managed to chip away at their opponent, gradually closing the lead. With the game on the line and the Pioneers down by one, they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the go-ahead win.
At the plate, Fischer recorded two hits on four at-bats. He drove in two runs and scored once. Jeremy Bingesser drove in two runs after landing one hit.
Virnig finished the game as the winning pitcher after pitching 1.3 innings. Bingesser pitched the other 5.66 innings.
Following the win, the Pioneers are back in St. Cloud, Thursday, June 2, for their next playoff game.
