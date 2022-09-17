The Pierz Pioneers fought off the Montevideo Thunderhawks, pulling out a 35-21 win, Friday, Sept. 16. The game was a nail-biter, as the score was tied 21-21 going into the third, before the Pioneers pulled away with two TDs in the final quarter to earn their third win of the season.

The Pioneers’ Jacob LeBlanc opened up the scoring for his team on a 60-yard TD less than a minute into the game. Kirby Fischer’s leg put the ball through the uprights to give his team a 7-0 lead.

