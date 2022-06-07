The Pierz Pioneers kept their playoff run alive as they beat Annandale, Monday, June 6, 7-3.
The defense started off strong for the Pioneers. With one out and a runner on first, the Cardinals hit a ground ball to second baseman Jeremy Bingesser, who fielded it and tossed it to the shortstop, Reese Young. Young tagged second and drilled the ball to Ben Virnig at first for the double play, quickly ending the Cardinals first at-bat.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals defense matched the performance of the Pioneers’, as their at-bat was over just as quick.
The Cardinals managed to drive in two runs in the second, following a pair of errors on the Pioneers, to put them up 2-0.
In the third, the Pioneers managed to get on the board following a single by Virnig to drive in Andy Winscher to make the score 2-1, Cardinals.
In the fifth, the Pioneers hit their stride, scoring five runs. The first came from Virnig who, with the bases loaded, hit a grounder to the Cardinals shortstop. The shortstop couldn’t handle it and made a bad throw to the second baseman, allowing two runs to score, giving the Pioneers a 3-2 lead. Then Mason Herold hit a single to drive in another run to increase the Pioneers’ lead to 4-2. With Virnig at third, the Cardinals pitcher had a wild pitch that gave him the chance to run home for the team’s fourth run of the inning and fifth of the game. A sacrifice fly by Kirby Fischer drove in another run to give the Pioneers a comfortable 6-2 lead.
The Cardinals managed to get in one run in the sixth but the Pioneers responded with a run of their own, courtesy of Virnig.
In the seventh, the Cardinals last shot at staying alive was ruined by pitcher Jeremy Bingesser, who struck out the first two batters in seven pitches. The third batter hit a grounder that was fielded by Herold for the game’s final out.
Herold recorded two RBIs, and Virnig and Fischer recorded one. Chase Becker hit 2-for-3 on the day, scoring twice for the Pioneers.
Winscher pitched five innings for the Pioneers, striking out six batters and walking one. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits.
The win over Annandale keeps the Pioneers’ playoff run alive. They play again Tuesday, June 7, in St. Cloud.
