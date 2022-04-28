Pioneers have the five best scorers in Milaca, place fourth next day Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pioneers girls golf team competed at Milaca, Tuesday, April 26. They dominated the meet, placing first with 207 strokes. Milaca had the next best score with 259.The Pioneers had the top five golfers. Emily Virnig placed first with 42 strokes. Her sister, Tiffany Virnig and Kari LeBlanc tied for second with 54 strokes each.Joleen Weyer finished fourth, with 57 strokes, Cameryn Herold finished fifth, with 59 strokes and Addie LeBlanc finished with 63 strokes, tying her for eighth.The Pioneers went back to work, Wednesday, April 27, at Stones Throw Golf Course, in Milaca, where they placed fourth out of 11 schools, with 172 strokes.Emily Virnig and Weyer tied for fourth with 84 strokes. Tiffany Virnig and Kari LeBlanc tied for eighth with 88 strokes and Herold and Kaylee Gruber tied for 34th with 104 strokes.The Pioneers girls next golf meet is Thursday, April 28 at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pierz Pioneers Girls Golf Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now New McDonald's to benefit customers, employees alike Suspect wanted in Morrison County killed in Chisholm officer involved shooting Bowlus man allegedly tied up, sexually assaulted victim Little Falls City Council approves MIF application for Lakeshirts Olson charged with theft from Little Falls Perkins E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 24, 2022 0 Online Poll How do you feel about our snowy/rainy April so far? You voted: I’m hoping it relieves last year’s drought. I hate it, we should be able to enjoy the outdoors already. I can take the rain and a little snow, but that wind is terrible. Vote View Results Back
