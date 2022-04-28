The Pioneers girls golf team competed at Milaca, Tuesday, April 26. They dominated the meet, placing first with 207 strokes. Milaca had the next best score with 259.

The Pioneers had the top five golfers. Emily Virnig placed first with 42 strokes. Her sister, Tiffany Virnig and Kari LeBlanc tied for second with 54 strokes each.

Joleen Weyer finished fourth, with 57 strokes, Cameryn Herold finished fifth, with 59 strokes and Addie LeBlanc finished with 63 strokes, tying her for eighth.

The Pioneers went back to work, Wednesday, April 27, at Stones Throw Golf Course, in Milaca, where they placed fourth out of 11 schools, with 172 strokes.

Emily Virnig and Weyer tied for fourth with 84 strokes. Tiffany Virnig and Kari LeBlanc tied for eighth with 88 strokes and Herold and Kaylee Gruber tied for 34th with 104 strokes.

The Pioneers girls next golf meet is Thursday, April 28 at home.

