The Pierz girls wrestlers participated in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 17. As a whole, the team scored 31 points.
Isabelle Smith (100) finished in fourth place. After being pinned in her first match, she quickly recovered and pinned her opponent almost immediately, in 11 seconds.
She earned a bye in round three.
In round four, she put up a fight but ultimately lost, being pinned after 4:00. In round five, she lost again, being pinned in 1:29. She earned nine points.
Cadence Samuelson (100) finished in fifth place. She had a rough outing, being pinned in her first three matches in under 20 seconds. She fought to the end and had her best performance in round five, where she battled for 1:53 before ultimately being pinned by her opponent. She earned five points for the Pioneers.
Adyson Winscher (114) took fifth place in her class. She lost the first round after fighting for nearly five minutes before being pinned. In round two, she won by injury default after 2:10.
She fell in the next round after 47 seconds, but finished strong in the final round, pinning her opponent after 3:17 to take fifth place. She earned 10 points.
Ava Phillips (132) finished in sixth in her class. After a bye in round won, she lost in round two. She received another bye and in the fourth round she pinned her opponent in 1:08.
She went on to lose the last two matches and earned seven points for the Pioneers.
