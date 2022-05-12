Pioneers girls take second in Elk River, St. Cloud meets Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pierz girls golf team traveled to Elk River Golf Club, Thursday, May 5, and placed second, with 413. They lost to St. Cloud, who finished with 390.Emily Virnig finished in first place, with 91, beating out St. Cloud’s Peyton Mathiasen by two strokes.St. Cloud took places 2-7, with Tiffany Virnig placing eighth, with a 104.Joleen Weyer and Kari LaBlanc were right behind her in ninth and 10th, with 104 and 108, respectively.Kaylee Gruber finished in 12th, with 114, and Cameryn Herold finished 13th, with 115.The Pioneers then traveled to St. Cloud, where they placed second among three teams, the others being St. Cloud and Little Falls.Emily Virnig had the best performance for the Pioneers, tying for fourth with a 97. She was just two strokes behind the third place golfer.Kari LeBlanc finished in eighth, recording a 105 and Addie LeBlanc finished in 13th, with 111.Cameryn Herold, Gruber and Weyer finished back-to-back-to-back, in 15th, 16th and 17th, with 115, 116 and 120 strokes, respectively.The girls’ next meet will be Monday, May 16, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pierz Pioneers Girls Golf Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Pierz Healy High names top 10 honor students from Class of 2022 Swanville High School names 2022 top five honor students Randall man crashes Jeep after experiencing medical problem Wabash considering expansion in Little Falls Royalton social studies teacher retires after 38 years E-Editions Morrison County Record May 8, 2022 0 Online Poll Are you ready to start your yard work? You voted: Yes, I’ve been waiting all winter to get out into my yard. Nah, that’s the one part of spring I don’t like! I’m going to wait until Memorial Day for a long weekend. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.