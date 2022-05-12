The Pierz girls golf team traveled to Elk River Golf Club, Thursday, May 5, and placed second, with 413. They lost to St. Cloud, who finished with 390.

Emily Virnig finished in first place, with 91, beating out St. Cloud’s Peyton Mathiasen by two strokes.

St. Cloud took places 2-7, with Tiffany Virnig placing eighth, with a 104.

Joleen Weyer and Kari LaBlanc were right behind her in ninth and 10th, with 104 and 108, respectively.

Kaylee Gruber finished in 12th, with 114, and Cameryn Herold finished 13th, with 115.

The Pioneers then traveled to St. Cloud, where they placed second among three teams, the others being St. Cloud and Little Falls.

Emily Virnig had the best performance for the Pioneers, tying for fourth with a 97. She was just two strokes behind the third place golfer.

Kari LeBlanc finished in eighth, recording a 105 and Addie LeBlanc finished in 13th, with 111.

Cameryn Herold, Gruber and Weyer finished back-to-back-to-back, in 15th, 16th and 17th, with 115, 116 and 120 strokes, respectively.

The girls’ next meet will be Monday, May 16, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

