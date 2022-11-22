matt
Head Coach Matt Poepping works with Olivia Thielen, left, and Josi Smude, right, on protecting the ball during practice.

As the Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team prepares for the 2022-23 season, they look to build off of their success from last season’s deep playoff run.

The Pioneers will be without Kiara Olesch and Katie Leidenfrost this season and will need others to step up in their place, and Head Coach Matt Poepping said he believes his girls can step up and fill those gaps.

Ashley Kimman, right, covers Lily Riley, left, during shooting drills at practice. 

