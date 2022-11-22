As the Pierz Pioneers girls basketball team prepares for the 2022-23 season, they look to build off of their success from last season’s deep playoff run.
The Pioneers will be without Kiara Olesch and Katie Leidenfrost this season and will need others to step up in their place, and Head Coach Matt Poepping said he believes his girls can step up and fill those gaps.
“We do have some experience coming back,” Poepping said. “We have seven girls from that section title game who are back.”
With having so many girls returning this season, Poepping said his team already has a head start as opposed to last season, when they had just two returning players.
“It helps. We are on the fifth day of practice and it seems like we got a lot of stuff in already,” Poepping said. “We only had two girls come back last year and we were just starting from scratch again whereas these girls have known what we’ve been putting in throughout the years.”
Some of those returning starters are seniors Ashley Kimman and Lily Riley, both who have been leaders on this team for several years.
“It’ll definitely be different without (Katie and Kiara) but I think we have a lot of people who will step up and bring the team back to where it was,” Kimman said. “Most of us are used to the varsity court and I think we’ll be prepared for the season.”
“I definitely think we are together as one,” Riley said. “We have really good connections as a team and we’ll have a really good season”
One change this year’s Pioneers team will have to take on is a change in the defense gameplan.
“Last year we were primarily man-to-man and we stayed man-to-man most games just because we had really good on ball defenders,” Poepping said.
“We have definitely been working on defense,” Riley said. “Just locking it down and trying to get all sides of the game rounded out.”
The Pioneers finished the 2021-22 season with an impressive 23-7 record and a second place finish, losing to Pequot Lakes in the section championship game. With the return of so many key players, they look to make that final push into being section champions.
The Pioneers play their first game at home against Swanville, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.