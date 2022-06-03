The Pierz baseball team faced off against Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6AA Tournament, June 2. Despite the Pioneers’ best efforts, they fell to the Wolverines, 4-3.
The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Pioneers fired back in the second. Jeremy Bingesser cracked off a double into center field for the Pioneers’ first hit. After a walk and a sacrifice fly, the Pioneers had runners on first and third. Louis Gruber took the plate and drove the ball down the third baseline, driving in two runs, and giving his team a 2-1 lead.
The Wolverines tried to respond in the third inning, but the Pioneers didn’t break. With two outs and a runner on second, the Wolverines hit a line drive to right field. It was scooped up by Chase Becker, who got it home just in time for catcher Max Barclay to tag the runner out, preserving the Pioneers’ lead.
Neither team budged for the next several innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Pioneers broke through the Wolverines’ stingy defense. With runners on first and second, Barclay drove a ball past the infield to bring in the Pioneers’ third run.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Wolverines hit a three-run home run to take the lead in the final inning. The Pioneers were unable to score in their final at-bat, giving them their first loss in the tournament.
Bingesser recorded two hits, both doubles, in three at-bats.
On the mound, Reese Young pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters and walking four. He gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He threw 69 strikes and 48 balls.
The Pioneers will face the Annandale Cardinals, Monday, June 6, at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
