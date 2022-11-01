The Pierz Pioneers football team lost to New London-Spicer in the second round of the 6AAA Section playoffs, Saturday, Oct. 29. They got off to a good start, scoring first, but were unable to finish strong, losing 28-6.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Pioneers struck first. Garrett Cummings scored from one yard out to give his team the lead. The PAT was missed, keeping it a 6-0 game.

