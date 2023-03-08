The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 14-game losing streak with two final losses against Zimmerman, Thursday, March 2, and Milaca, Friday, March 3.
Against Zimmerman, the Pioneers fell 73-65, with Jonathan Cheney leading the team in scoring. Cheney shot 7-of-14, all from the 2-point range. He added two more points from the free throw line, for 16 points total. He also led the team in rebounds, with 10.
Noah Oberfeld recorded 13 points on 4-of-13 shots. He made two twos, two threes and three free throws. Oberfeld also came down with eight rebounds and had three steals and two assists.
Kirby Fisher recorded 11 points on 5-of-9 field goals. He played his best from inside the arc, draining 4-of-6 shots. He also recorded two rebounds and an assist.
Joey Stuckmayer finished with 11 points as well, hitting on one two, two threes and three free throws. He also recorded five rebounds and two assists.
Against Milaca, Pierz lost 86-60. Gene Skiba finished with his highest scoring game of the season. Hitting on 7-of-16 field goals, Skiba tallied 18 points for the Pioneers. He shot 6-of-11 on twos, 1-of-5 on threes and 3-of-6 on free throws. On top of leading the team in scoring, Skiba also led the team in rebounds, with 10.
Oberfeld finished with 12 points, scoring on four twos and four free throws. He was second on the Pioneers in rebounds, with five and had a steal and a blocked shot.
Stuckmayer recorded 11 points again, making 5-of-13 field goals. Stuckmayer scored on 4-of-11 attempts from the 2-point range and was 1-for-2 on threes. He also finished with three rebounds and an assist.
The Pioneers entered the Section 7AA playoffs with a 6-20 record. They hoped to beat the odds as they took on Moose Lake/Willow River, Tuesday, March 7.
Unfortunately, the Pioneers suffered an early playoff exit, falling 88-61. Oberfeld finished as the team’s leading scorer, totaling 22 points on 6-of-14 field goals. He made three twos and three threes, as well as hitting 7-of-9 shots from the free throw line. Oberfeld tallied six rebounds, two assists and a block.
Gene Skiba recorded 14 points, making 6-of-13 shots. He was best from under the basket, hitting 5-of-10. He added one more point on free throws and led the team in rebounds and blocks, with 12 and three, respectively.
The Pioneers ended their season with a record of 6-21.
Royalton Royals
Royalton hoped to end its regular season with a win, but were unable to do so against Rockford, Friday, March 3.
In the 70-49 loss, the Royals were led by Joseph Achen, who shot 45%, making 5-of-11 field goals. Achen scored on three twos, two threes and two free throws for a total of 14 points. He also led the team in assists and steals, with five and three, respectively.
Finishing the season 11-14, the Royals hope to step it up as they travel to Osakis in the first round of the Section 6AA playoffs, Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
In the regular season’s final game, the Swanville Bulldogs fell to Pine River-Backus 69-60, Friday, March 3.
Lucas Miller finished the season with a bang, recording 27 points. He made 10-of-28 field goals, hitting on eight twos, two threes and five free throws. Miller also led the team in rebounds, with seven, and had three steals and two deflections.
Parker Schultz shot 5-for-12, with all attempts coming inside the arc, for 10 points. He tallied three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Bulldogs enter the Section 5A playoffs with a 12-12 record. They host LPGE, Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls entered the Section 8AAA playoffs on a 3-game losing streak and, unfortunately, the skid continued into the playoffs. They fell 65-48 to Rocori, Tuesday, March 7.
Beau Thoma recorded the most points, making 8-of-13 shots for 16 total points. All eight shots came from the 2-point range and he also recorded four rebounds and two steals.
Jaxon Janski finished with eight points, making three twos and two free throws. He also tallied three rebounds and two assists.
