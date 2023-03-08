The Pierz Pioneers boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 14-game losing streak with two final losses against Zimmerman, Thursday, March 2, and Milaca, Friday, March 3.

Against Zimmerman, the Pioneers fell 73-65, with Jonathan Cheney leading the team in scoring. Cheney shot 7-of-14, all from the 2-point range. He added two more points from the free throw line, for 16 points total. He also led the team in rebounds, with 10.

