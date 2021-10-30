Pioneers cross-country team runs for those who can’t

“We run for those who can’t.” That’s the motto of the Pioneers cross-country team as each runner has dedicated their season to one person who cannot run for a variety of reasons. The idea started with a pair of slightly used running shoes Paul Kuske of Pierz donated to the Pierz Healy High School. The shoes belonged to his late wife, Joyce Kuske, who died June 27, after a three-year battle with breast cancer.
Scott Herold, school counselor and cross-country coach, said the slightly used pair of running shoes was Joyce’s last pair that she had used. Rather than giving them away, the shoes now serve as a reminder of Joyce and how precious good health and life is and that everyone isn’t able to run.
Joyce’s son, Caleb, a senior at Pierz Healy High School, said he has dedicated his cross-country season to run for his mom. He knew how much she loved running.
“We used to go for runs together. She was the one who convinced me to join cross-country to begin with. Throughout this season, I’ve gone through a lot of tough times of just never doing as good as I wanted to, but thinking of the effort my mom put in to achieve things that never seemed possible really motivated me to push myself harder than I ever imagined,” Caleb said.
Joyce’s husband and Caleb’s dad, Paul Kuske, said that was just who Joyce was as a person — always willing to help other people, believing in the power of making a difference in people’s lives through simple acts of kindness.
“That was her mission every day, to go out of her way to do something nice for somebody. She was always thankful for everything she had,” Paul said.
The heart for helping others and being thankful was also something she instilled deeply into her twin sons, Caleb and Grant. Every evening at supper, she’d ask them to name something nice they had done for somebody that day and something they were thankful for, Paul said.
Senior Alyssa Gall has also chosen to dedicate her season for Joyce as both Caleb and Grant are good friends of hers. Knowing how much Joyce loved running and being outside has also made her want to run even harder and has helped her push herself this season, she said.
“I loved the idea of dedicating our seasons to someone. It has also created a really strong bond between my teammates and myself,” Gall said.
Junior Carissa Andres said she is running for Derek Marshik, a person in the community who was in an ATV accident and was paralyzed from the waist down.
“Having someone to run for this season has really pushed me to a whole new level, being out there and thinking and feeling like I can’t keep running, just to remember that there are people who literally cannot do it, pushes me to keep going. Every time I feel like giving up, I think of Derek and keep on running for him,” Andres said.
Connor Kruse, a junior at Pierz Healy High School, said he is running for his Grandpa Lloyd Kruse. Although his grandfather had a stroke and died before Kruse was born, and as a result, he never had the opportunity to meet his grandfather, Kruse likes to believe that he is somewhere watching him run.
“I like to imagine that every time I race that he is there, cheering me on. This gives me strength to finish my race,” Kruse said.
One thing Herold has noticed throughout the season is that once the runners feel like they have nothing more to offer on the course physically, they are reminded of why they run and end up running on pure heart. As a result, it has made for a great season.
After Joyce died, Paul started the Joyce Kuske Memorial Scholarship in her honor for a student who is going into the health care field.
“Joyce was always used to caring for others and when she was sick, so many people stepped up and offered her care. That just really impressed her, especially the people who came to our house to help her with stuff at home,” Paul said.
In addition, Paul plans to donate a new pair of running shoes once a year that will be given to a student in need of good pair of shoes. It’s also a way to promote exercise and healthy living — something Joyce was huge into.
“Joyce has a very generous spirit, so that’s my way of keeping her spirit alive in things that she really liked,” Paul said.
Paul remained Joyce’s caregiver throughout her battle with cancer. She was a fighter. It was also not the first time she had been diagnosed with cancer, he said.
Paul said Joyce was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. Shortly after her diagnosis, she discovered she was pregnant with Caleb and Grant. The twins were born prematurely and spent the first six weeks of their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit in St. Cloud.
“These two boys just cruised through life and they’ve been very healthy and Joyce was cancer free for 15 years. Then it came back in 2018,” he said.
Throughout Paul and Joyce’s lives, their faith in God and Jesus Christ has been a cornerstone through both good and bad times. By living out their faith, Paul said it cultivated a lifestyle that was very calm and peaceful.
Besides about 30 cross-country team runners dedicating their season to someone who can’t run, Herold said they also made a short video of each student holding a sign with the name of whom they were running for. Joyce’s last pair of running shoes also made it in to the video. The video is a great inspiration to both runners and their coaches, Herold said.
