Pioneers compete in Section 6AA Tournament

Blake Bartels

Jun 9, 2022

The Pierz boys golf team competed in the Section 6AA Tournament, Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7, at Blackberry Ridge. The Pioneers finished with a total stroke count of 508.

Logan Herold had the best performance for the Pioneers, finishing in seventh, with a total of 160 strokes over the two days. Lance Otremba finished in 16th, with a 168 over the two days.

Alex Banick only competed in one day of the tournament, finishing with an 88.
