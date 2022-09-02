The Pierz Pioneers home opener ended with a 28-14 win over the Holdingford Huskers, Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Huskers received the opening kickoff and marched down the field in a drive that took up 7:27. They capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Drew Lange, with a successful PAT to take a seven point lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Pierz’s Derek Stangl returned the kick 99 yards to the house, quickly tying the game, 7-7, following a successful PAT. The return set a school record for the longest kickoff return in Pioneers history.
“That was huge,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr after the game. “They scored. They went down in a five or six minute drive and I think it was a 99-yard kickoff return and Jim Strohmeier, our special teams coach , does an excellent job. The kids executed their blocks. It was a huge, huge momentum play for us and it was able to get us right back in the game.”
The Pioneers then scored on a 20-yard pass from QB Garrett Cummings to the runningback Kirby Fischer, in the second quarter. The PAT was successful, giving the Pioneers a 14-7 lead.
Holdingford managed to tie the game up with 25 seconds left in the half, scoring on a Luke Biniek 7-yard run.
The Pioneers’ luck seemed to dip in the third quarter. On the second play from scrimmage, a fumbled snap stalled out the drive, forcing them to punt from near their own end zone. The Pioneer defense managed to hold the Huskers to a three and out, and a touchback on the punt gave the home team the ball on their own 20.
On the first play of the drive, Cummings fumbled the snap again, but was unable to recover the ball. The Huskers recovered at the 19 yard line, putting themselves in good position to take the lead.
The Pioneer defense bent but didn’t break as they found themselves in a 4th and goal situation at the 4-yard line.
The Huskers ran a toss to the right, the runningback bounced it to the outside, and tried to outrun the defense. The Pioneers rallied to the runner, gang tackling and forcing him out of bounds at the 2-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
The Pioneers’ luck started to come back as a bad snap on a Holdingford punt gave the Pioneers great starting field position on their opponents 33-yard line, near the end of the third quarter. They ended that drive with a 1-yard TD run by Fischer to give themselves a one score lead.
With less than five minutes to go in the game, the Huskers were driving the ball down the field in attempts to tie the game. After converting on a 4th and 1, they found themselves at the 7-yard line. A sack by Cummings and a false start put the Huskers in a fourth and goal from the 11-yard line situation, with under two minutes in regulation. The Pioneers played great defense, forcing an incomplete pass and forcing a turnover on downs.
In an attempt to get a first down to end the game, Reese Young took a handoff up the middle, broke a few tackles, and saw open field ahead of him. Young took the ball 75 yards for a touchdown, putting the final nail in the coffin with 1:30 left.
Caden Knutson officially sealed the game with a pick in the final seconds.
“We came out on top of a very good and physical game,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We had a couple big stops, played very well on special teams, and our offense had some big drives late to seal it.”
Young finished the game with 11 carries for 148 yards and two total touchdowns.
On defense, Cummings led the team with 13 tackles and three sacks. Jacob LeBlanc finished with nine tackles and two sacks and Knutson finished with seven tackles and a pick.
The Pioneers play their next game in Minnewaska, Friday, Sept. 9.
