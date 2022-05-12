The Pioneers boys golf team traveled to Milaca, Thursday, May 5, and placed fifth out of eight teams. They finished with 351 strokes. Logan Herold finished in fourth, with 80, just three strokes behind first place.
Lance Otremba finished in 19th, with an 87. Alex Banick was the next Pioneer to place, with a 91, tying for 27th.
Tyler Theis was not too far behind, with a 93, to place 31st. Connor Gotvald was 40th, with 100 strokes. Jacob LeBlanc was the final Pioneers golfer to place, with 116, in 47th.
In their next meet, the Pioneers traveled to the Quarry at Giants Ridge, Friday, May 6, and placed fourth out of 12 teams. The team finished with a total of 656 strokes, just two strokes out of third place, but 42 out of first.
Herold finished in second place out of 65 golfers, with 145 strokes, just two behind Duluth East’s Ben Mertz.
Otremba tied for 10th, finishing with a 160. Banick was the next Pioneer to place, finishing with 171, placing 27th.
Gotvald placed 41st, with 182 strokes. Theis wasn’t too far behind him, finishing with a 186, in 45th, and Ethan Thesing rounded out the Pioneers’ performance, finishing with a 190 to place in 50th.
Following their meet at the Quarry, they traveled to Albany Golf Club, Monday, May 9, and tied for fifth with Zimmerman, with 359 strokes.
Otremba had the best performance for the Pioneers, tying with Mora’s Noah Klapmeier for third, with an 80, just two strokes out of first.
Herold placed 11th, with an 85. Theis and Banick were tied at 34th, with 97 strokes.
LeBlanc finished in 44th, with a 100. Only four strokes behind him was Gotvald, with a 104, finishing in 47th.
The Pioneers traveled to Deacon’s Lodge, Tuesday, May 10, to compete against nine teams. They placed sixth with 346.
Otremba and Herold had the best score for the Pioneers, tying for sixth, with 80 strokes. The next best golfer was Banick, who finished 24th, with an 89.
Gotvald placed 40th, with a final score of 97. Theis was 43rd, finishing with 102 strokes.
Rounding out the Pierz golfers was LeBlanc, with 104, finishing in 45th.
The Pioneers’ next meet is in Kimball, Thursday, May 12.
