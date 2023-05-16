The Pierz Pioneers track athletes saved their best performances for the Section 7A True Team meet, May 9. In the meet, both the boys and girls teams took first place out of 11 teams.

Derek Stangl took first place in the 100 meters, nearly .50 seconds faster than all other sprinters. He crossed the finish line in 11.61. Stangl took his second first place title in the 200. He once again bested all other sprinters by over .50 seconds, crossing the finish line with a time of 23.50.

