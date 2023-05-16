The Pierz Pioneers track athletes saved their best performances for the Section 7A True Team meet, May 9. In the meet, both the boys and girls teams took first place out of 11 teams.
Derek Stangl took first place in the 100 meters, nearly .50 seconds faster than all other sprinters. He crossed the finish line in 11.61. Stangl took his second first place title in the 200. He once again bested all other sprinters by over .50 seconds, crossing the finish line with a time of 23.50.
In the mid distance events, Nathan Tax took third place after running the 800 in 2:09.40. His time set a new personal best for the freshman.
Tax also ran the 1600, taking third in that race as well. He set a PR again, running a 4:46.71. Just a few seconds behind him, in fifth place, was Ethan Kowalczyk. Kowalczyk ran his fastest time as well, finishing in 4:50.49.
Kowalczyk and Wyatt Brezinka took first and second place in the 3200, respectively. They both set personal records, with Kowalczyk finishing in 10:29.80 and Brezinka crossing in 11:34.36.
John Cheney placed second overall in the 110 hurdles, crossing with a time of 15.85.
Pierz’s 4x200 relay team took home the gold after crossing the finish line in 1:35.69.
In the field events, the Pioneers had two top five placements in the shot put and discus. In the shot put, Ian Oberfeld took third place, throwing the rock a distance of 41-05. Wyatt Dingmann took fifth after throwing for 39-07.
In the discus, Dingmann took second overall, with a throw of 126-04, setting a new personal record for himself. Lucas Kunstleben took fifth, throwing for 106 feet even.
In the high jump, Cheney took the top spot after clearing the bar at 6-02, six inches above the other jumpers.
Caleb Koch took third place in the pole vault after setting a new PR, clearing the bar at 11-06.
In the long jump, Stangl finished with a jump of 20-00 1/4. His jump put him in third place.
Claire Gruber took second in the 100. Her time of 13.56, was just .36 shy of that first place spot. She took fifth place in the 200, running a time of 28.68. One spot ahead of Gruber, in fourth, was teammate Mahalia Algarin. Algarin ran a 28.60.
In the 400, Chloe Lochner finished in 1:04.11. She finished the single lap in second place. In the 800, Lochner finished second once more, crossing the finish line after 2:25.86, setting a personal best for herself. Just two spots behind her, in fourth, was Sophie Leidenfrost. Leidenfrost crossed the finish line after running the two laps in 2:37.58, a season best.
In the distance races, the Pioneers had two mile runners finish in the top five. Carissa Andres ran her fastest time of the season, 5:50.17, taking fourth place. Right behind her, in fifth, was Quinn Gruber, who ran her fastest time ever, 6:03.47. The duo of Andres and Gruber took the top two spots in the 3200, with Andres in first and Gruber in second. They went step for step nearly the whole race, but Andres pulled ahead to run a 12:31.36, and Gruber finished in 12:38.14, another personal record.
Ashley Kimman took the top spot in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She finished with a time of 15.78 in the 100 and ran her fastest 300 time all season, 47.90.
Evalie Gall took fourth in the 300 hurdles. In doing so, the freshman set a new personal best after running a 52.33.
The girls relay teams had outstanding performances, taking first places in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. The 4x200 squad ran a time of 1:52.21, which was over six seconds faster than all other relay squads. In the 4x400, Pierz coasted to first place after running 4:20.93, nearly seven seconds faster than other relay teams. The 4x800 finished nearly 10 seconds faster than all other relay teams, running a time of 10:53.83.
In the field events, Allison Skiba took home third place in the shot put, throwing her farthest all season, 31-02. Skiba took third in the shot put as well, being just two and a half feet shy of first, with a throw of 85 feet even.
In the high jump, Kimman took her third first place title. She cleared the bar at 5-02.
Maddie Lochner took home first place in the long jump, leaping for 15-10, a season best. Her jump put her one inch ahead of the second place jumper, and one and a quarter inch ahead of Kimman, who took third, jumping for 15-09 3/4.
In the triple jump, Maddie Lochner had the fourth best jump. She recorded a jump of 30-09 1/2.
Both boys and girls teams will advance to the state meet in Stillwater, Saturday, May 20.
