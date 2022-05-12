The Pierz softball team hosted St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, May 5, and took its first loss of the season, losing 10-3.
The Pioneers had five hits to the Crusaders’ 12, and four errors to the Crusaders’ one.
Frankie Seelen was the starting pitcher for the Pioneers. She threw in 3 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits, five earned. She also struck out two batters and walked four.
Lily Riley and Kendra Melby were the top batters for the Pioneers.. Melby went 1-for-3 and scored a run, while being walked once.
The first loss of the season dropped the team to 9-1. The Pioneers lost their next game at home against Pequot Lakes, Friday, May 6, 7-2.
They scored twice but didn’t record any hits.
At Albany, Tuesday, May 10, the Pioneers came out on top, winning 9-7.
Seelen pitched the Pioneers to victory, striking out five batters and only allowing two runs on three hits.
At the plate, Brenna Dickmann drove in three runs on two hits, one being a double. Alyssa Sadlovsky recorded three hits, a double, and scored twice.
The girls got their 10th win on the season, improving to 10-2. Their next game is at Zimmerman, Thursday, May 12.
Upsala wins 10 in a row
The Cardinals traveled to Swanville to face their rival Bulldogs, Thursday, May 5. The 7-1 Cardinals beat the 2-5 Bulldogs for the second time this season, this time 18-0.
The Bulldogs kept pace, only giving up one run in the second and another in the third, but in the top of the fifth, it all fell apart.
The Cardinals exploded for 16 runs. The Bulldogs were unable to recover.
Molly Leners led the Cardinals in RBIs, with three. She was followed by Hannah Luedtke, Abby Klein, Brenna Graves, Taylor Soltis and Alie Maciej, with two RBIs.
Isabelle Leners pitched all five innings for the Cardinals. She struck out 12 batters and only allowed two hits.
For the Bulldogs, Avery Douglas, Mackenzie Morris and Kennedee Chuba were the only batters to get a hit, with one apiece. Douglas took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-6 on the season, while the Cardinals improved to 8-1.
The Cardinals faced Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Friday, May 6, and beat them, 4-1.
The Cardinals held the Thunder scoreless until the final inning, when they gave up the only run.
Isabelle Leners was the winning pitcher. She pitched in seven innings and gave up one run and one hit, while striking out 13 batters.
Isabel Ripplinger and Isabelle Leners both recorded two hits for the Cardinals, and Graves drove in two runs.
The Cardinals got their 10th win against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Monday, May 9. They beat the Wolverines, 7-2.
At the plate, Molly Leners hit a solo home run and Erica Roske drove in three runs on a double.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners pitched another clean game. She struck out 12 batters and walked one. She allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings.
The Cardinals’ record improved to 10-1, but their next game resulted in a 15-0 loss to Browerville-Eagle-Valley, Tuesday, May 10.
The Cardinals recorded three hits, from Isabelle Leners, Ripplinger and Klein. Isabelle Leners was the pitcher for the Cardinals.
With the loss dropping them to 10-2, the Cardinals’ next game is against Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Friday, May 13.
Swanville goes 1-2
Following the rough loss to Upsala, the Bulldogs rebounded against Osakis, beating them 8-6, Friday, May 6.
Kennedee Chuba led the Bulldogs to victory on the mound and Avery Douglas was on fire at the plate, hitting on every one of her at-bats. She recorded three hits and stole two bases.
Lauren Miller showed her batting prowess, recording three hits on four at bats and driving in a run. Mackenzie Morris and Reece Jackson both recorded two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs broke their losing streak and improved to 3-6 on the season. They traveled to Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Tuesday, May 10. They weren’t able to get a streak going as they fell, 7-5.
The Bulldogs were led at the plate by Lily Peterson, who connected on two hits and drove in four runs. Karley Loven recorded a double and an RBI.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 3-7. They travel to Ogilvie, Thursday, May 12.
Royals sweep BBE
The Royals battled Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a double header, Thursday, May 5, winning both games, 11-7 and 10-2.
In the first game, Shelby Hovland led the team on the mound and at the plate. She was the winning pitcher and also recorded two hits, one being a triple.
Kayla Sobiech and Callie Vannurden both hit doubles. Sobiech also drove in three runs and Vannurden drove in two.
In game two, it was Rachel Cekalla who was the winning pitcher, with Janae Nichols stealing the game at the plate.
Cekalla pitched seven innings, striking out seven batters and only giving up two runs on eight hits.
Nichols knocked off two hits, one being a double, and drove in three runs.
The Royals improved to 7-5 on the season following the sweep against the Jaguars. They faced the Holdingford Huskers, Monday, May 9, falling 15-5.
Hovland was the pitcher for the Royals, pitching in two innings. She allowed nine runs on nine hits and struck out two batters.
At the plate, Hovland drove in two runs, with Jamie Mick and Autumn Schoenrock driving in one each.
With the loss, the Royals dropped to 7-6. Their next game against Pequot Lakes, is Friday, May 13.
Little Falls goes 3-2
The Flyers were shut out 16-0, Friday, May 6, by Jamestown.
Little Falls managed to record 10 hits, but was unable to drive any runs home.
Kendra Couture, Ellia Zimmerman and Emily Johnson recorded two hits each, all of them singles. Avery Threlkeld took the loss on the mound, pitching in two innings and giving up 10 runs on eight hits. She struck out three and walked five.
They faced Alexandria, Saturday, May 7, and beat them 11-8.
Korrin Gwost pitched the Flyers to their third win. She pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs on 11 hits. She struck out nine batters.
At the plate, it was Couture and Zimmerman who dominated, yet again. They both recorded two singles and a double, with Couture driving in three RBIs and Zimmerman driving in one. Zimmerman also stole two bases.
That same day, the Flyers played Jamestown again and lost 3-12.
The Flyers only managed four hits as a team, one being Zimmerman, who hit a triple.
Threlkeld was the pitcher , striking out four batters, but giving up 12 runs on 14 hits.
The Flyers record fell to 3-9 on the season. They played Mora at home, Tuesday, May 10, winning 7-1 in the first game, and 4-3 in the second.
In game one, Gwost took over at the plate, hitting a perfect 3-for-3 and scoring once. Johnson and Couture both drove in two runs and Threlkeld drove in one and hit a double.
On the mound, Threlkeld struck out four batters and walked two. She allowed one hit and one run in five innings pitched.
In game two, the Flyers had a last second comeback, after being down 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth. They tied it up and scored one more in the sixth to win the game.
At the plate, Threlkeld drove in three runs and hit a triple.
Gwost pitched for the Flyers in game two. She struck out six batters, walked one and gave up three runs on five hits.
With their record now 5-9, the Flyers look to take down Milaca at home, Thursday, May 12.
