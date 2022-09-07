The Pierz Pioneers girls tennis team cruised to another win, Sept. 1, beating St. John’s Prep 6-1. The Pioneers scored three points in the singles and three in the doubles.
Britney Schommer defeated her opponent in two matches of 6-4. Olivia Thielen defeated her opponent 6-3 and 6-1. Grace Moeller defeated her opponent by scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
Alex Thielen lost in a tie-breaker. She lost the first match 6-4, but rebounded, winning the second match 7-6. She was unable to win the third set, losing 10-7.
In the doubles, the pairing of Camryn Herold and Madelyn Kessler trounced their opponents. They won both games in 6-0 shutouts. Marissa Otremba and Kenna Otte paired up to give the Pioneers another point, winning 6-0 and 6-1. The duo of Clara Tax and Abbie Virnig completed the Pioneers’ doubles sweep, with wins of 6-2 and 6-0.
The Pioneers then traveled to Aitkin, Tuesday, Sept. 6, where they won handily, 5-2. They finished with two points in the singles and swept Aitkin in the doubles matches.
In the singles, Otte won with two matches of 6-1 and Olivia Thielen won with two matches of 6-2. Schommer fell in matches of 7-5 and 6-2 and Alex Thielen lost her matches 6-2 and 6-4.
In the doubles, Otremba and Moeller gritted out tough wins over Aitkin’s Kayli Bill and Sam Much, winning by scores of 7-5 and 6-4. Tax and Virnig swept the Aitkin duo in their first set, 6-0, and finished the match with a 6-4 win to net another point for Pierz. The pair of Herold and Kessler added another point to the Pioneers’ score, winning their matches 6-2 and 6-0.
The Pioneers’ win streak continues as they improve to 5-2 on the season. They host Osakis, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4:15 p.m.
LITTLE FALLS
The Little Falls tennis team improved to 7-1 on the season following a 5-2 win over Sauk Rapids, Thursday, Sept. 1.
In the singles, Claire Kimman bested Gabby Jaskalka in sets of 6-3 and 6-1. Elise Ballou defeated Piper Froiland, sweeping her opponent 6-0 in both sets.
Beth Ahlin and Tori Gottwaldt lost their matches, losing 7-5 and 6-2, and 6-2 and 6-2, respectively.
In the doubles, the Flyers went 3-0. The pairing of Ashley Hagan and Julia Vetsch easily won their matches, with scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Jenna Athmann and Hailey McDuffee won their matches 6-3 and 6-2. Korrin Gwost and Alexis Nelson got the final point for the Flyers, winning a tie-breaker against Erica Poganski and Allison Lundebrek. The Flyers’ duo got the upper hand, winning the first set 7-6. They were beaten in set two 7-6, but triumphed in the final set, winning 6-4.
The Flyers then played host to Foley, Sept. 6, winning a close one, 4-3. The Flyers finished with two points each in the singles and doubles matches.
In the singles, Kimman won a close match against Foley’s Adelyn Rudnitski, beating her 7-5 and 6-2. Ballou finished her match against Mattie Jacobson with wins of 7-5 and 6-3. Vetsch lost her matchup against Natalie Hanks in a tie breaker after winning the first match, 6-2, and losing the second match, 6-3. Vetsch lost in the third set, 6-0. Gottwaldt lost her matchup in sets of 6-1 and 6-2.
In the doubles, Ahlin and Hagan once again, won their match with relative ease, with wins of 6-0 and 6-1. The duo of Athmann and McDuffee lost their match in a tie-breaker after losing in the first set, 6-2, and winning in the second set, 6-3. The third set ended in a 6-3 loss for the Flyers’ duo. Gwost and Nelson scored the Flyers the last point they needed, with a 6-1 tie-breaker over the Falcons’ Megan Cielinski and Kassidy Beack.
The Flyers’ record improved to 8-1 on the year and they face LPGE, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m.
