The Pierz Pioneers girls tennis team cruised to another win, Sept. 1, beating St. John’s Prep 6-1. The Pioneers scored three points in the singles and three in the doubles.

Britney Schommer defeated her opponent in two matches of 6-4. Olivia Thielen defeated her opponent 6-3 and 6-1. Grace Moeller defeated her opponent by scores of 6-1 and 6-2.

Tags

Load comments