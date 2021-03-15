Pioneer Elementary teachers in Pierz retire after more than 30 years

After looking back at their careers of teaching for more than 30 years, Pioneer Elementary School teachers Craig Johnshoy and Steve Holbrook wonder where time went. They are set to retire June 3.
“I don’t feel like I am that old to retire. You look at it as something down the road and suddenly, it’s here,” Johnshoy said.
Even so, they have a had a good run at it with a lot of laughter and memories made to last them a lifetime.
Both Johnshoy and Holbrook started teaching fulltime at Pioneer Elementary School in 1991. The school was being built at the time and was in need of two sixth grade teachers. It was a perfect fit, they said. Holbrook had been teaching at Holy Trinity Catholic School, then called St. Joseph’s, in Pierz while Johnshoy had worked as a substitute teacher and coach for the Pierz School District for a couple of years.
The two teachers first met in Holbrook’s driveway. They were riding together, along with two other Pierz teachers, to attend a four-day workshop on health in Rochester. Since then, Johnshoy and Holbrook, as well as their families, have remained good friends. For Johnshoy and Holbrook, it was also the beginning of teaching together as a team with their classrooms next to each other.
It was in those classrooms they remained for 28 years until they moved to their current classrooms after extensive remodeling and additions were made to the school. Holbrook and Johnshoy laugh about some of the memories they have from teaching in their old classrooms. Although Holbrook rearranged his classroom, including his desk, from time to time, Johnshoy’s desk never moved.
“I kept that desk in the same spot for 28 years,” Johnshoy said.
At that time, both were teaching every subject to their students. However, in addition to picking out their new classrooms, they were also able to choose what subjects they wanted to teach. Johnshoy is currently teaching language arts, history and art and coaches track, as well. Holbrook is teaching language arts and métier, which is a learning program that allows students to discover who they are, their likes and dislikes and essentially teaches them to build a life and a career around flow, what makes them happy and what they are good at.
Reminiscing about their careers and talking about retiring eventually, Holbrook and Johnshoy decided about four years ago that since they had started teaching together at Pioneer Elementary, they would also retire together. The two had simply worked and taught together for so long that it was difficult for either one to fathom doing it without the other.
While they are looking forward to retiring and finally having more time to pursue hobbies they like, such as fishing for walleye, Holbrook and Johnshoy are going to miss the students and the relationships they have built over the years. Holbrook also keeps photos of the students of every single sixth grade class he has taught displayed on the walls in his classroom.
“I remember every one of them,” he said.
Growing up in Starbuck, Johnshoy knew since he was a ninth grade student that he wanted to become a teacher. He attributes the desire to teach to his physical education teacher and basketball coach, Greg Starns. Johnshoy helped him during classes and was his aide during his junior and senior years.
“He kind of took me under his wing and kind of led me toward the coaching and teaching field,” Johnshoy said.
Later, Johnshoy graduated from Moorhead State University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. At first, he substituted as a teacher and coached in the Moorhead area while his wife, Marie, was finishing her college degree.
Growing up in Princeton, Holbrook was surrounded by teachers. Not only by family members who worked as a teacher, but also the fact that the majority of their neighbors were educators.
“My dad, who was a highway patrol man, seemed to be the only one working in the summer,” he said.
Holbrook recalls telling someone when he was in seventh grade that he would never be a teacher, that he wouldn’t want to be one even if it was the last thing on the planet, he said. However, as time went by and after watching his coach, John Gloge, he started considering teaching after all.
Holbrook said it wasn’t until after he had talked with his brother, who was a teacher, about not knowing what he would do once he had finished his general subjects in college. He wasn’t completely sold on the idea of becoming a teacher.
“My brother said to me, ‘Well, you’re already doing it. You’re already a teacher,’” Holbrook said.
While Holbrook attended the St. Cloud State University, he also worked for community education and the Boys and Girls Club. It was by realizing the connection, Holbrook knew that becoming a teacher was the right career choice for him. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Three days after he graduated, Holbrook started working as a teacher in St. Cloud, but after a year, the position was cut, and Holbrook found himself looking for a new job. Shortly after watching a television show about Catholic education, he applied to the St. Cloud Diocese and was assigned to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz.
Throughout their careers as educators, Holbrook and Johnshoy have strived to make learning fun for students. They also seek for the students to truly understand something that is being taught rather than just memorizing lines. When reading, it is done in such a way that the students learn to visualize what they are reading or hearing, if read to. As a result, many of their students, if not all, enjoy coming to school.
“I really think they love being here. I truly believe that if you can get them to like being in school, the learning will come,” Johnshoy said.
One of the things Holbrook and Johnshoy are looking forward to once they retire is to travel to Alaska together with their families. Johnshoy, who has two daughters, Taylor and Kirsten, said they will be visiting Kirsten who lives in Alaska during that time, as well.
It isn’t the first time Holbrook and his wife, Stacy, have vacationed with the Johnshoys. They have gone on vacations and other trips before.
Johnshoy and Holbrook are also considering different things they can do during their free time once they are retired. Devoted to giving back to their community, one way or another, they are planning to do some volunteering as well as possibly picking up a part-time job.
Although Johnshoy and Holbrook are embarking on a new adventure, their presence in the school will be missed by many.
“Our entire school will notice the loss of their positive attitude, their passion for kids, the stability they have provided, especially in times of strain and a unique skill set and commitment they have demonstrated to their last days with us,” Elementary School Principal Tom Otte said.
As Holbrook and Johnshoy will eventually be replaced, Otte said whoever follows will have big shoes to fill.
“Each and every one of us is replaceable in our professional lives, and I have always looked at every new hire as an opportunity. This hiring process will particularly be difficult to view as an opportunity because of the quality of the individuals we are replacing,” Otte said.
Looking at the dedication to their students, colleagues and the district Holbrook and Johnshoy have continued to display over 30 years, Supt. George Weber said they have become pillars for the schools in many ways. Like two solid fixtures they can always count on.
“They always bring a good attitude. They make their classrooms a fun place to be,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.