Pioneer Elementary Principal Tom Otte told the Pierz School Board, March 29, that Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) had recently selected the elementary school’s child nutrition program to be audited.
“There were two commendations essentially,” he said.
In regard to the School Food Authorities (SFA) level, MDE determined that, “The local wellness policy for Pierz ISD (Independent School District) includes specific strategies to meet goals identified in the policy, such as planning morning bus routes to ensure students are at school with ample time for breakfast, discouraging meetings of students during meal times and reviewing advertising content of classroom and online materials and using teaching to avoid food brands and logos as much as possible,” Otto said.
Otto said the second commendation for Pioneer Elementary really speaks to the kitchen staff. The commendation from MDE said, “Pioneer Elementary staff are to be commended for the salad bar offered to students three days each week, has a variety of vegetables and fruits, as well as different meat and meat alternates and grains with access to milk, making a fully reimbursable meal. During both breakfast and lunch, staff are efficient and friendly. Staff at points of service greeted students by name and wished them a good day or a good meal when a very small number of students had to be sent back to select more items for a reimbursable meal. Staff are also engaged in the nutrient review process, asking questions during the off-site and on-site review and are clearly invested in their jobs.”
“I thought that was worth mentioning,” Otte said.
Supt. George Weber said that when MDE comes for an audit, the school does not know what portion of the district it will review. This year, it happened to be child nutrition, he said.
“Terri Krych (food and nutrition coordinator) really does deserve a lot of accolades. She organizes all of our child nutrition programs. She organizes training for both Janel Jansen and Molly Gensmer (head cooks). She organizes training for the assistant cooks. She does all the child nutrition application reviews. She really spearheaded us getting the Titan software and is helping each of the cooks in how to use it, so both Molly Gensmer and Janel Jansen and Terri did a great job,” Weber said.
As this is Jansen’s last year before she retires after 34 years of working as a head cook, Weber said the audit of nutrition program couldn’t have been timed better.
“So it’s kind of nice she gets audited her last year,” he said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, March 29, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations — $500 from the Commercial Club/Freedom Fest to the new playground; $250 from the Pierz Commercial Club to the music-jazz band; an anonymous donation of $313.17 to the science department; $200 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association to football; $404.50 from Unity Bank to the Letter Club; $200 from Michael Leidenfrost to dance; $200 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association to EPIC; and $500 to music and $3,000 to the Clay Target League from the Buckman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club;
• Heard a public comment from Paul Kuske, who thanked the Board and the school faculty for sharing information on how the school selects certain books and content for its libraries at a meeting he and several other parents attended a few weeks ago. “I just want to say thank you for doing that. I learned a lot. And I think it really reflects on some of the good things that are going on in this school, because I truly believe that not a lot of schools would have done something like that, so I just feel that we’re pretty blessed to be able to have a school that is willing to bring in a group of citizens and kind of be very transparent about some of the things that you do,” Kuske said;
• Heard a public comment made by Scott Wacker, who was concerned about a book he had found available at a local public library. Wacker said he was concerned the book was possibly available to students at the school — something Board Chairperson Ashley Toops said was not the case to her knowledge. While Wacker did not mention the title of the book, he described the content of the book being graphic in the terms of describing multiple sexual abuse incidents perpetrated by a father against his daughter, as well as the glorification of drug abuse;
• Approved hiring Storm Knutson as the long-term substitute for Bailey Warzecha through the remainder of the 2022-236 school year;
• Approved the resignations of Zach Otremba, custodian II/bus driver; and Karen Hayes, bus aide;
• Approved the lane change request of Jessica Adamski from MA+10 to MA+20;
• Approved the request from FFA to travel out-of-state June 27 – July 1, to participate in the Next Gen Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina. Four students and one parent adviser will be attending;
• Approved the three to five year leave of absence request by Ruth Stuckmayer, beginning the 2023-24 school year. Supt. George Weber said Stuckmayer has been recruited for a position in a new career, managing an accounting business. Since there are laws governing leave of absence and she has had enough time in the Pierz School District to qualify and the District cannot legally deny the request, the request was approved. The leave of absence means Stuckmayer can choose to return to her previous position within three to five years should she choose to; and
• Was informed by Weber that after implementing an internal survey for staff to seek data on child care needs of employees that the result show it wouldn’t be financially feasible for the district.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
