Pioneer Elementary implements pilot math program

For many years, the teachers at Pioneer Elementary have been looking for ways to help the students who struggle academically. A lot of the intervention work has been focused on improving the literacy of students.
Because of the great success in reducing the number of students who fell below the benchmark in literacy, the teachers have been able to focus more on providing interventions in mathematics, as well.
“You have some students who just fall through the cracks. These are kids who miss really basic building steps in math and years have gone by,” said Heidi Thielen, intervention teacher, who is also working as a third grade teacher during the 2020-21 school year.
Thielen said that although some students may have been able to keep up and they pass through the grades, may still need to strengthen their basic math skills. By ensuring students have a solid foundation, they are more likely to succeed as they advance through the grades.
“The idea is that so by eighth grade, they are algebra ready,” Thielen said.
At the end of January or early February, Elementary Principal Tom Otte was contacted by Sourcewell about a math pilot program, Spring Math, the organization is sponsoring for districts in region 5. Recognizing its value, he informed the teachers about it and left it to them whether to implement the 18-month pilot program in the their classrooms. Six teachers volunteered.
Thielen, along with third grade teacher Denise Girtz, second grade teachers Jessica Rocheleau and Kristy Virnig, as well as kindergarten teachers Stephanie Kotta and Jessica Adamski, attended the virtual Spring Math program training in mid-February. There are several things about the program that they are thrilled about. They also have ongoing support through the program.
The program identifies the students who are struggling, pinpoints the exact skills they need to work on, provides the intervention material they need to target the specific skill and keeps track of the students’ progress. Since the program is data driven, they will be able to see the results.
“I love how it is very structured and laid out. You enter the data and it immediately tells you where you are going next and what you need to do,” Thielen said.
“It takes out the guesswork,” Rocheleau said.
The first step was to figure out where the students in each participating class were at. This was done by giving the students three different measurements, such as two-digit addition and subtraction and then entering the median score into the program. If the class median score fell below the bench mark, the 15-minute daily intervention was done with the whole class for a few weeks until the intervention could be done in small groups or individually.
Of the participating classes, the second grade students were the only ones who did not need to begin with classwide intervention. As a result, Rocheleau and Virnig were able to start doing individual intervention, working with two students at a time. Once a student masters the skill they need to hone, Rocheleau and Virnig move on to the next student.
As the interventions taught and offered in Spring Math are research based, the teachers are learning to trust the process as well as the data. The ultimate goal is not only for students to succeed, but also truly understand mathematics rather than just memorizing math formulas.
Part of the intervention process has included students partnering up with another student to help each other in the peer tutoring model. For six minutes, they work on trouble shooting and explaining a specific math formula they are working on. Not only does it allow the students to discover there are several ways to learn, but also gives them a chance to build confidence.
“Sometimes they learn talking to a peer versus me just talking to them. They understand each other’s language a little more,” Adamski said.
The response from students to the new program has been overall positive. While many like the extra one-on-one time they get with a teacher during individual intervention, many also like seeing if they can beat their score from the day before and it simply makes learning math more fun. The program also keeps track of the students’ progress.
The six teachers will continue to implement Spring Math in their classrooms until the end of the 2021-22 school year. They are looking forward to seeing the ultimate results. In addition, they are curious of what the teachers in the next grade up will say once they receive the students who participated in the pilot program.
Looking ahead, Otte said that if great results are achieved, that Spring Math will be applied to all of the elementary classrooms.
“Of course, it would be a cost to it then, but if it is really good for kids, we will find a way to support it,” he said.
