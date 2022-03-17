The Pioneer boys basketball team hosted the Eveleth Gilbert Golden Bears, March 10, in the first round of the section 7AA playoffs.
The Pioneers trounced their opponent in a 54-37 win.
Ben Virnig and Noah Oberfeld both led the Pioneers in scoring, with 11 each.
Virnig went a perfect 5-of-5 on field goals,, all of them coming on two points, as well as retrieving five rebounds.
Pierz moved on to the section 7AA quarterfinals, where it faced the Esko Eskomos in Hermantown, March 12.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Eskomos were too much to handle, and they lost handily, 103-53.
In one of their toughest games of the season, the Pioneers gave up the most points all season.
Noah Oberfeld led the Pioneers in scoring, with 16. His brother Ian Oberfeld, was right behind him with 12 points.
Pierz Head Coach Joe Kahl praised his team’s performance this year.
“I’m proud of our boys for sticking it out during the tough times and never giving up,” Kahl said. “I want to thank our seniors Andy Winscher, Ben Virnig and Zach Jones for being great leaders. Those boys played their hearts out and I cannot thank them enough. Also, I want to thank my coaching staff - Andy Leidenfrost, Dylan Pittman and Marcus Artner. They are great coaches and even better people.”
The Pioneers played in many games that were nailbiters or close finishes. But, they came away with a loss more than they would have liked to.
“I have never coached a team before that played in so many close games,” Kahl said. “Fifteen out of our 26 games were decided by a single digit. Even though we didn’t win all of those games, I hope our boys learned something from each one of them.”
It is tough losing so many games by single digit points, but Kahl believes it will only make the team tougher next year.
The Pioneers finished their season with a 10-17 record. They played well in the first round of the playoffs, upsetting the Golden Bears, but were unable to extend their luck to make a deep playoff push.
Pierz looks to make it even further next year, as it starts the off-season focusing on getting better each day.
