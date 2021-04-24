If opening weekend was any indication, it’s going to be a big year for the Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls.
The zoo officially opened for spring hours — 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday — on April 15. Pine Grove Zoo Director Marnita VanHoecke said it was a busy weekend, with both of the parking lots being full on both Saturday and Sunday. It was a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the zoo to open two months later than normal, on June 10, in 2020.
“Everybody’s just ready to get outside and get life back to normal,” VanHoecke said.
There will be plenty of events and programs at the zoo to help people get outside throughout the summer. Summer hours — 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily — start on May 1 and last through Labor Day. The zoo will feature its popular Animal Encounters, giving guests a chance to get up close and personal with tigers, cougars, bobcats, bears, kangaroos, otters and squirrel monkeys.
VanHoecke said the encounters are fun for people as well as the animals.
“It gives people a chance to get behind the scenes and see these animals up close,” she said. “You think a tiger’s big, then you get two feet away from it and it seems to get bigger and bigger.
“Our animals all have a story and they all have their own personality,” VanHoecke said.
There will also be yoga camps with the big cats and the kangaroos, junior zookeeper camps, Making Memories with Marnita, art classes and much more. New in 2021 will be a Teddy Bear Clinic on June 19.
During that event, kids can bring their Teddy Bear to the zoo and get an interactive look at how veterinarians care for the animals.
There are also new animals to see in 2021. Teal, a red-tail hawk, is making her debut at Pine Grove Zoo this summer. Two dwarf Hotot rabbits, Sebastian and Felix, are also new this year. Mandy, a great horned owl, is another newcomer. She has special meaning at the Pine Grove Zoo.
In 1913, what was formerly Pine Grove Park became a zoo when it brought in two great horned owls.
“We are so excited to have them here,” VanHoecke said. “They are all great ambassadors of their species.”
The zoo is also planning for its big fundraiser, Zoo Gone Wild, on June 11, at Falls Ballroom. The evening will not feature a meal this year, due to COVID-19, but will still offer snacks and entertainment from Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. A ticket to the event will also get guests free admission into the zoo.
“It’s going to be amazing,” VanHoecke said. “If you haven’t seen (Deuces Wild) before, it’s one of those things you need to do at least once in your life. Ted (Eichholz) and Dave (Manderfeld) are amazing, and they love our community. I know they can’t wait to get back on stage.”
Raising those funds helps the zoo keep up on its mission “to promote environmental conservation and aid in the creation of a superior zoological park through fundraising and educational activities.”
VanHoecke said last year was tough on everyone, including the zoo. Though she said they were “blessed” to be able to be open for part of the season because the zoo is an outdoor venue, she is ready for 2021 to bring some semblance of normalcy both for the zoo and its guests.
“The reason we do what we do is to help educate people and deepen their understand of the natural world,” VanHoecke said. “There’s nothing that makes my heart smile more than when you see some kids watching the otters swimming in their pool and they start giggling when (the otters) do something naughty, because they always do. It’s just a sort of thing where you can put your cares and worries aside for an afternoon.”
For more information on hours and events, visit www.pinegrovezoo.com.
