Even the wildest of animals sometimes need medical care.
The people who provide that veterinary service at the Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls had a chance to show how that works, Saturday, during the zoo’s first Teddy Bear Clinic. Executive Director Marnita Van Hoecke said the idea for the event came from Office Manager Vicki Villebro.
“We kind of got together and we talked about, ‘How could we highlight our team of veterinarians that help out here?’” Van Hoecke said. “They’re absolutely phenomenal. When you have this many species and this many animals, it takes a whole team to make things work.”
Visitors got a chance to get an up-close — and even hands-on — peek behind the curtain regarding the medical care animals receive at the zoo.
Dr. Robb Orr of Community Animal Hospital had an ultrasound machine, and demonstrated how it is used to keep the animals healthy. Dr. James Van Stone of Pierz Veterinary Clinic brought a microscope, so visitors had a chance to look through it for a different view of a porcupine quill. Dr. Amanda Croft of Animal Haven brought her portable anesthesia machine and demonstrated, using stuffed animals, how to properly administer care in the field. Dr. Katie Baratto of the Wild and Free Wildlife Program, brought X-ray images, which highlighted what vets are looking for when serving their animal patients.
Baratto also brought with her a bear skull and fur that guests could feel and handle for themselves.
“We love the zoo,” said Kent Grove, a resident of Sartell, who visits the zoo often along with his wife and three children. “There is always hands-on stuff to do at all of the events, which is always great for the kids. It’s really cool for them to see how all of this stuff works.”
Van Hoecke said the four veterinarians are a “unique set of individuals” who are willing to look outside the scope of their training for domesticated animals. Each month, they conduct “herd checks” in which they physically see every animal at the zoo.
This allows the vets to not only address any illness or injury an animal might be experiencing, but also to provide preventative care. Just like a person, being able to address health care needs before they become a problem is a preferred option.
“We work really hard at keeping our animals healthy; not just physically, but mentally and physiologically,” Van Hoecke said.
Along with a chance to highlight the veterinarians that help the animals at the zoo, the Teddy Bear Clinic also served as way to bring in a new educational piece to its programming. The veterinarians were able to share their extensive knowledge on how to care for tigers, monkeys, zebras and more.
Each of the vets, Van Hoecke said, has a different area of expertise they were able to share.
“It was really interesting when you’re talking with them — the knowledge that they have is so interesting,” she said. “A lot of people, you know, you take your pet to the vet and you don’t really understand what that means. You drop them off, you pick them up and you don’t know what happened in between.”
Grove said he was appreciative to the zoo for offering a chance for his family to explore a different aspect of the animals’ lives than someone might generally often think about.
“The kids, at their age, they’re not really expecting that you can use anesthesia on a tiger, or what a porcupine quill looks like under a microscope,” he said. “I think it really broadens their horizons.”
One other aspect of veterinary service zoo guests were able to learn about was how the animals aid in their own care. Van Hoecke said, for example, all of the carnivores at the zoo — such as tigers, cougars, bears and otters — are trained how to step on a scale when asked. They also know to open their mouths when prompted to do so, along with standing on their hind legs to show their abdomen and presenting their paws.
Van Hoecke said that not only helps the animals from a preventative standpoint, it also keeps the veterinarians safe.
“Working with exotic animals is a lot different (than domesticated pets), of course, because there’s just a lot more of a danger point there,” Van Hoecke said. “The kitty you can scruff, the 500-pound tiger you cannot.”
Van Hoecke said the response she heard from both children and adults alike was positive, as many were surprised to see the work that goes into caring for the animals. With this being the first year of the event, she expects it will continue to grow moving forward.
“It’s interesting,” Van Hoecke said. “People don’t realize — and I actually had a couple adults go, ‘That was really cool.’ They didn’t understand what it meant to look at a porcupine quill or, how do they put an animal under anesthesia?”
