Lemuel Graham Rosier, 43, Pillager was convicted of a felony Jan. 10 in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

He was also convicted of a gross misdemeanor for DWI.

The initial charge stemmed from a May 15 incident when a patrol officer observed a male acting suspicious in car parked by a gas station.

The officer asked the subject for his license and the subject claimed not to have it.

It was revealed by the subject, identified as Rosier, that he had a warrant our for his arrest.

Rosier did not have a valid drivers license.

Rosier was arrested under the warrant and police later found 4.33 grams of methamphetamine on Rosier’s person.

Rosier was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

