Duane William Hannahs, 53, Pillager was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for failing to meet his predatory offender registration requirements.
The charge stems from a Feb. 7 incident when police were notified that Hannahs may be living in Motley.
Registered predatory offenders in Minnesota are required to keep their address up to date at all times.
Hannahs allegedly had not updated his address from when he lived in Cass County.
Law enforcement in Cass County reported that they had not been able to locate Hannahs since early 2019.
Police in Motley visited Hannahs’ alleged new residence where a man opened the door and claimed to be Hannahs.
He reportedly said that he thought he did not need to update his registration and that he has been living in Motley for six months.
If convicted, Hannahs faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.