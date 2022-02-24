The Pioneers traveled to face off against Rush City-Braham, for the section quarterfinal, and came away with a 70-3 win, absolutely crushing their opponent to move on to the next round, Friday, Feb. 18.
The Pioneers went on an eight-match win streak to start the night, winning with four falls, two decisions and two technical falls.
In the first match, 106 -pound Carter Young won in a technical fall, 17-0, over Tucker Gould.
Liam Hennessy also had an impressive showing in the 120-pound weight class, pinning RCB’s Landon Luckoff in just 56 seconds.
Trevor Radunz also pinned his opponent in under a minute, 58 seconds, in the 145-pound weight class over Braden Niessen.
Rush City-Braham finally got on the board in the 160-pound weight class in an 11-6 decision, to bring the score to 40-3, Pierz.
Caleb Koch (170) had the best performance of the night for the Pioneers, impressively pinning Dulton Bengtson in just 29 seconds.
It was all Pierz after that, winning the rest of the matches, with two falls and two forfeits to end the round.
They would move on to face Mora right after in the quarterfinals, but would have a much tougher time, losing 46-24.
The Pioneers were the first to get on the board with Young (106) beating Braydin Eakman with a fall.
The Mustangs would follow that first loss by winning the next five matches, two by falls, two by decisions, and one technical fall, immediately putting the Pioneers in the hole, 23-6.
Radunz (145) would try to get the Pioneers back into the match, winning in a 9-2 decision over Avery Nelson, bringing the score to 23-9.
But Mora answered right back, winning the 152 lb. and 160 lb. weight classes.
Caleb Koch won the 170 weight class over Cael Sjodin, pinning him in 4:35.
Nathan Nash (182) won in a 13-9 decision, beating Brock Peterson to bring the score to 34-18.
The Pioneers’ were unable to close the gap in the end, as the Mustangs won two of the last three matchups.
Daniel Hoffman had the Pioneers last win in a fall over Devin McCallahan in the 220 weight class, but it wasn’t enough for the team to come away on top.
