The Pierz wrestling team traveled to Albany to take on the Huskies and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundburg, Thursday, Feb. 2. The Pioneers came away with wins against both teams, beating Albany 55-16 and KMS 41-29.

Against Albany, Pierz had five wins after forfeits. Out of the other nine matches, the Pioneers won five, starting with Link Toops (106), who pinned his opponent after 5:10. Kyle Stangl (113) added three more to his teams’ score after winning in a 3-2 decision.

Tags

Load comments