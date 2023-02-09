The Pierz wrestling team traveled to Albany to take on the Huskies and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundburg, Thursday, Feb. 2. The Pioneers came away with wins against both teams, beating Albany 55-16 and KMS 41-29.
Against Albany, Pierz had five wins after forfeits. Out of the other nine matches, the Pioneers won five, starting with Link Toops (106), who pinned his opponent after 5:10. Kyle Stangl (113) added three more to his teams’ score after winning in a 3-2 decision.
A 12-3 major decision win by Derek Stangl (132) gave the Pioneers four points and Chase Becker (138) pinned his opponent in just 49 seconds, adding six more points.
Jayden Zajac rounded out the Pioneers’ wrestlers with a pin after 3:37.
Against KMS, the Pioneers won the first three matches, with Toops and Cash Fussy (120), pinning their opponents in 4:53 and 1:33, respectively. Kyle Stangl added another win after a 6-2 decision to give Pierz a 15-0 lead.
Derek Stangl and Becker both won after major decisions of 18-4 and 10-1, respectively. Jacob LeBlanc (152) and Zajac both pinned their respective opponents, giving the team its sixth and seventh wins. LeBlanc pinned his opponent after just 56 seconds and Zajac pinned his opponent after 5:25.
Nathan Nash (182) finished as the Pioneers’ last victorious wrestler, pinning his opponent after 5:30.
They wrestled again, Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Cloquet, where they won against Rush City-Braham, Rock Ridge and C-E-C.
They defeated RCB 62-8, with three wins by forfeit. The Pioneers won nine more, starting with Kyle Stangl winning in an 11-9 sudden victory. Carter Young (120) and Cash Fussy (126) won their respective matches, with Young pinning his opponent in 54 seconds and Fussy winning in a 16-0 tech fall.
Derek Stangl pinned his opponent after 28 seconds and Derrick Przybilla won in an 8-6 decision.
LeBlanc and Zajac both won their respective matches in a pin after 1:59 and a 12-5 decision. Caleb Koch (170) and Wyatt Dingmann (220) rounded out the matchup with wins by a pin after 29 seconds and a pin after 2:41, respectively
Against Rock Ridge, Pierz came away with a 61-6 win. They won the first nine matches, starting with Kyle Stangl’s 7-0 decision win. Toops added another with a pin after 4:57 and Young with a pin after 2:46.
Liam Hennessy (126) managed to pin his opponent after 3:36 and Derek Stangl came away with a 19-3 tech fall win after 4:23. Becker won his match in an 8-4 decision and Przybilla pinned his opponent in 1:46.
LeBlanc and Zajac won their matches with major decisions of 10-2 and 14-5, respectively, and Nash rounded out the Pioneers scorers with a fall after 1:55.
Against C-E-C, Pierz were given nine wins after forfeits and the Lumberjacks were given one win. Of the remaining four matches, Pierz won three of them. Kyle Stangl won his third match of the day in a 4-2 decision and Fussy managed to pin his opponent in just 1:15. Brayden Melby (145) also won by fall, pinning his opponent in 3:37.
The Pioneers won 69-9 and host their next meet, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.
