Peggy Elizabeth Eich, 40, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court on March 3 to 45 days of local confinement after she was convicted of theft of a controlled substance.
On May 28, 2020, an officer from the Pierz Police Department received a phone call from the administrator of a local nursing home reporting the theft of medications by an employee, identified as Eich. The administrator advised that Eich had removed oxycodone and hydrocodone medication intended for a resident and replaced it with Tylenol.
Oxycodone and hydrocodone are Schedule II controlled substances and cannot be possessed without a prescription.
The officer contacted Eich at her residence and she agreed to give a statement. She admitted taking oxycodone from a patient several times a week during the month of May 2020.
The officer later took a statement from one of Eich’s coworkers at the nursing home, who advised that on the night in question, a medication check was conducted at the beginning of the shift. All of the medications were accounted for, but another check at the end of the shift showed several pounches belonging to a resident were missing the appropriate number of oxycodone pills. The coworker said she and Eich were the only two people who had keys to the medication cart on the night in question.
Eich was given credit for for one day served in local confinement.
