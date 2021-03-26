Minnesota-State-Patrol
Courtesy Image

A Pierz woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in eastern Morrison County.

Cindy Ann Meyer, 41, Pierz, died as a result of the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Meyer was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue SUV, heading south on Highway 25 near the intersection of 163rd Street in Buh Township when she lost control of the vehicle.

At about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, the vehicle left the roadway on the left, northbound, side of the highway. The vehicle rolled after leaving the roadway before coming to a rest in the ditch on the northbound side. Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol said in a text message to the Morrison County Record Friday afternoon that the accident is still under investigation.

Meyer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

One passenger in the vehicle, an 8-year-old male juvenile, was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Pierz Police Department assisted the Minnesota Highway Patrol at the scene.

