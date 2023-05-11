trap

The Pierz trap shooting team at the Alex Vogel Memorial Fun Shoot in St. Cloud, Monday, May 8. Pictured are, front row (from left): Shay Watercott, Henry Stamm, Caleb Jennings, Olivia Larson, Emily Boser, Isabelle Smith, Jacob Smith and Allison Skiba. Back row: Conner Kruse, Coach Schutta, Matt Schmidtbauer, Ethan Wall and Owen Wall

The Pierz trap team had its first competition away from home, Monday, May 8, when the team competed in the Alex Vogel Memorial Fun Shoot. Twelve Pierz shooters joined over 300 other shooters from across Central Minnesota at the Del-Tone Shooting Range in St. Cloud.

Conner Kruse had the best outing for Pierz, with an 89/100, including a 25 straight. Ethan Wall ended up setting a new personal record with an 87/100. He was followed up by Matt Schmidtbauer’s 86/100 and brother Owen, who also shot his personal best of an 85.

Tags

Load comments