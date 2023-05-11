The Pierz trap shooting team at the Alex Vogel Memorial Fun Shoot in St. Cloud, Monday, May 8. Pictured are, front row (from left): Shay Watercott, Henry Stamm, Caleb Jennings, Olivia Larson, Emily Boser, Isabelle Smith, Jacob Smith and Allison Skiba. Back row: Conner Kruse, Coach Schutta, Matt Schmidtbauer, Ethan Wall and Owen Wall
The Pierz trap team had its first competition away from home, Monday, May 8, when the team competed in the Alex Vogel Memorial Fun Shoot. Twelve Pierz shooters joined over 300 other shooters from across Central Minnesota at the Del-Tone Shooting Range in St. Cloud.
Conner Kruse had the best outing for Pierz, with an 89/100, including a 25 straight. Ethan Wall ended up setting a new personal record with an 87/100. He was followed up by Matt Schmidtbauer’s 86/100 and brother Owen, who also shot his personal best of an 85.
Sixth grader Jacob Smith was a marksman, shooting his two personal best scores of 41 and 42 for a total of 83. Emily Boser also broke her previous personal record, shooting a 43 and 37, totaling 80 on the day and Shay Watercott posted a respectable 79. Henry Stamm showed off his skills, shooting his personal best with a 63.
“The adventure was a success in my book,” said Coach Tom Schutta. “And we will reap dividends down the road. Thanks to lots of parental support and a donation from the Harding Sportsman’s Club, we had a great day and learned a lot.”
