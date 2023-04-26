The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Little Falls for a quad meet, Tuesday, April, 25. The girls team finished in first place and the boys team took second.
Ashley Kimman continues to impress on the track as she finished first in all three of her events once again. In the 100 hurdles, she was nearly two full seconds ahead of her competition, finishing in 16.19. In the 300 hurdles, she finished nearly three seconds ahead of other hurdlers, with a time of 53.52. In the high jump, she cleared the bar at 5-4, six inches higher than every other jumper.
Alexys Hanneken took second in the 100 hurdles, behind only Kimman, with a time of 18.15.
Claire Gruber took third in the 100, crossing the finish line in 14.22.
Two Pioneers finished with the best times in the 400. Chloe Lochner finished the lap around the track in 1:04.04 and just a few seconds behind her, Mahalia Algarin crossed the finish line in 1:07.02.
Lochner also took second in the 800, with a time of 2:38.39.
In the mile, Carissa Andres came away with the fastest time. She was two seconds ahead of her competition, finishing the 1600 in 5:57.59. Andres also ran the 3200, taking third, with a time of 12:51.84.
The girls 4x200 relay team took home the fastest time, finishing in 1:56.76. Their 4x400 relay team also took home first place. They blew the other relay teams out of the water with a time of 4:32.63, over nine seconds ahead of second place.
In the triple jump, Lochner and Kara Bakke finished in second and third, respectively. Lochner jumped a distance of 30-04 and Bakke jumped 29-09
The pole vault had two Pioneers with the best performances. Abby Virnig had the top spot after clearing nine feet and Eden Andres finished tied for second after clearing the bar at eight feet.
Jonathan Cheney also had a stellar performance. In three events, the finished with two first and a second. He took first in the 110 hurdles. He ran the event in 16.39, with the next fastest time being over 1.50 seconds behind him. He came away with the second fastest time in the 300 hurdles, crossing the finish line in 43.28. In the high jump, Cheney finished with the best jump, clearing the bar at 5-08.
In the 800, Nathan Tax ran the fastest time. Over four seconds ahead of all other runners, Tax crossed the finish line in 2:18.99.
Ethan Kowalczyk just barely missed out on taking first in the 3200. Running side-by-side with Little Falls’ Wyatt Baum down the final stretch, Kowalczyk was unable to pull ahead, falling just .24 seconds behind first place with a time of 10:40.81.
In the field events, Derek Stangl took the top spot in the long jump. His jump of 20-01 was seven inches farther than all others.
In the pole vault, Caleb Koch came away as the best vaulter. Clearing 11 feet, Koch managed to make it six inches higher than all other vaulters.
The Pioneers’ next meet is Thursday, April 27, at Pillager, at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.