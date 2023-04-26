The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Little Falls for a quad meet, Tuesday, April, 25. The girls team finished in first place and the boys team took second.

Ashley Kimman continues to impress on the track as she finished first in all three of her events once again. In the 100 hurdles, she was nearly two full seconds ahead of her competition, finishing in 16.19. In the 300 hurdles, she finished nearly three seconds ahead of other hurdlers, with a time of 53.52. In the high jump, she cleared the bar at 5-4, six inches higher than every other jumper.

