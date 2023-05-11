The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Crosby-Ironton, Saturday, May 6, where the girls finished first among eight teams and the boys finished third among seven teams.
The boys and girls 4x800 relay teams both took first place, but due to complications during the meet, no times were recorded for the relay.
In the girls 4x200, the squad finished with the fastest time. Evalie Gall, Maddie Lochner, Kara Bakke and Claire Gruber combined for a time of 1:53.67.
In the mile, Quinn Gruber took second. She crossed the finish line after 5:57.38, just one second out of first place.
The Pioneers dominated in the 300 hurdles, with four girls placing in the top five. Gall took second after running a 53.60. Jenna Hoheisel took third after finishing in 56 flat. Eden Andres and Kadynce Theis rounded out the top five, taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Andres finished in 58.30 and Theis crossed in 59.10.
In the 800, Morgan Litke had the fastest time, running a 2:40.46, over two full seconds faster than the rest of the runners. Kaleah Olesch cracked the top five in the 800 as well, making the two laps in 2:44.96.
Carissa Andres finished the 3200 in first, over a full minute faster than all other runners. She crossed in 12:22.13.
Kate Hoheisel took third place in the 200, running a 29.80.
In the field events, Theis took fourth in the triple jump, clearing 29-01 3/4.
Pierz also had great performances in the shot put, taking three places in the top five. Beverly Rentz just barely missed out on first place by a half inch. She threw for an impressive 29-05. Keira Gray finished right behind her, in third, with a throw of 29-03 and Allison Skiba finished fifth with a throw of 28-06 1/2.
In the discus, they finished with three more top five placements. Rentz finished third overall, throwing for 91-03. Payton Stangl and Skiba were right behind her in fourth and fifth, respectively. Stangl finished with a throw of 87-05 and Skiba recorded a throw of 85-07.
In the pole vault, Eden Andres cleared the bar at eight feet, taking third place.
Connor Kruse finished the 110 hurdles after running a time of 19.06.
In the 3200, Wyatt Betsinger finished in second, just three seconds behind first place, with a time of 11:41.47.
In the field events, Paul Nieman took fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-06.
The Pioneers outperformed all other schools in the shot put, finishing with four throwers in the top five. Leading the way was Ian Oberfeld, who threw for 44-03 1/2. Wyatt Dingmann took third with a throw of 40-10 1/2. Lucas Kunstleben scored the next highest throw with a 39-10 and Austin Pawlu rounded out the top five with a throw of 39-06.
In the boys discus, Dingmann took second after throwing for 122-07 and Kunstleben took fourth, throwing for 114-04.
Caleb Koch took the second highest vault of the meet, clearing the bar at 11 feet.
