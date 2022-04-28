The Pierz track and field team ran away with a first place win, beating out Zimmerman, Little Falls and Mora, in Zimmerman
The Pioneers had plenty of first place talent in Tuesday’s meet. They absolutely dominated in the boys pole vault, securing the top three spots. Andrew Morris placed first after clearing 10 feet, and teammates Diego Guillen and Caleb Koch secured second and third with 9’ 6” each.
John Cheney also showed his jumping abilities in the high jump, clearing 5’ 8”, and in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.92, placing first in both events.
Right on Cheney’s heels in both of those events was fellow Pioneer Caleb Kuske, who finished second in the 110 hurdles, with a time of 17.85, and second in the high jump, clearing 5’ 6”, just two inches shy of first place.
Ethan Kowalczyk showed off his endurance in both the mile and the two mile run. He finished first with a mile time of 5:03.3, and second in the two mile run, with a time of 10:44.86, just .78 seconds behind the first place runner.
Just behind Kowalczyk in the mile was Nathan Tax, who finished in second, with a time of 5:10.70.
Kolby Brezinka dominated the discus and the shot put for the Pioneers, placing first in both, with throws of 127’ 4” and 42’ 9”, respectively.
Pierz had two other athletes place second in their respective events. Guillen, who placed second in the pole vault, also placed second in the triple jump, with a distance of 32’ 9”. Derek Stangl placed second in the long jump, jumping 18’ 5”.
The Pioneers girls also placed first in many of their events.
Ashley Kimman secured a first place win in all three of her events, the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and the high jump.
In the 100 hurdles, she finished in 15.44 seconds, half a second faster than the next best time. She ran the 300 hurdles in 52.02, over 1.5 seconds faster than the next best time. In the high jump, she cleared 5’, tying with Little Falls’ Mikayla Houdek.
Maddie Lochner was the top performer in the triple jump, jumping for 30’ 6”.
Chloe Lochner was the first runner to cross the finish line in the mile, with a time of 5:59.89.
Abigail Virnig finished second in the pole vault, clearing a height of 7’ 6”.
Katie Leidenfrost finished second in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 1:08.59.
The Flyers track and field team may not have finished the meet in first place, but they still had a number of athletes take the spotlight.
Hank Leclair and Isaac Olson took first and second place in the 200 meter dash. Leclair finished in 23.61, and Olson finished in 24.57.
Some other first place finishers were Isaac Larsen who won the 300 meter hurdles, with a time of 46.16, nearly two seconds faster than all others.
Wyatt Baum placed first in the 800 meter run, finishing in 2:09.23, over four seconds faster than the second place runner.
The Flyers 4x200 relay team finished first, with a time of 1:37.71.
Noah Dahlberg helped the Flyers score some points in the discus and shot put, placing second in both events. In the discus, he threw for 105’ 11”. In the shot put, he threw for 38’ 10”.
The Flyers girls performed well with multiple athletes having top placements.
Danielle Schirmers, led all girls in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8 feet, a full six inches above the next best vaulter. Schirmers also placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 15.95, just half of a second behind Pierz’s Kimman.
Sadie LeBlanc finished first in the shot put, throwing for 28’ 2”.
The Flyers girls 4x100 relay team also finished in first place, with a time of 55.53.
The Flyers had some athletes just barely miss out on first place finishes, but they were sniffing first place.
Maizee Kathrein ran the 100 meter dash in 13.60. She was neck and neck with the first place runner, only behind by .21 seconds.
Grace Wamre placed second in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 6:03.22, just four seconds out of first.
Malae Nolan ran the 300 meter hurdles in 53.6 to finish in second.
Grace Leclair ran the 800 meter run in 2:38.08 to claim the second place finish.
The Pioneers’ next meet is at Pillager, Thursday, April 28.
The Flyers’ next meet will be back at Zimmerman, Monday, May 2.
