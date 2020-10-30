    Supt. George Weber told the Pierz School Board, Wednesday, that the school district was awarded more than $100,000 of the leftover COVID-relief money Morrison County had available.

    “All public and private schools in the county had the opportunity to apply for it,” he said.

    Weber said the money will be used to provide more significant WiFi outside the school building, mobile hot spots for use in certain homes without internet service and to provide more robust camera and video technology in classrooms to allow teachers who are implementing the “asynchronous” teaching (meaning they have students in their rooms as well as students at home at the same time) for students to have more opportunities to use displays, adjust volumes, record lessons and allow for at least a little mobility for the teacher in the classroom.”

Tags

Load comments