Pierz teacher pens novel 20 years in the making

Meeting the Unusual. That’s the title of a book that was published by Page Publishing in December 2020.
Written by Mark Wolters, who works as a language arts teacher at the Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School in Pierz, the book is about the character, Stephen Cryer, a young man who begins to explore the freedom of college life and living away from home.
“Like so many other young people, Stephen is drawn to the partying lifestyle he and his friends begin to enjoy a little too much. He ends up making some really poor decisions,” Wolters said. It is also during this time he meets an mysterious man everyone simply refers to as H.
Typical to the challenges many college students may face, Stephen tries to be successful in his college classes, but finds himself continuously distracted by the night life he leads. However, when he returns home over Thanksgiving break, he realizes he has to face the demons that remained behind with his father and brothers, Wolters said.
As a result, Stephen’s life begin to unravel in ways he had never thought was possible.
“Throughout the story, Stephen’s poor choices and his heavy drinking end up sabotaging and destroying all the relationships he has, from his girlfriend all the way to his family and all of his other friends,” Wolters said.
Despite the challenges Stephen faces and his descent into the madness of his own making, H remains a close companion, Wolters said.
The novel, Meeting the Unusual, has long been in the making. Wolters said he first started writing it in 1988, just to see if he could write a novel in the first place. While many of the experiences Stephen goes through do not reflect Wolters’ own journey through college, he witnessed a lot of what various people around him went through.
The first draft of the book was finished in 1992 and over the next 20 years or so, Wolters continued to make revisions from time to time.
“I had people look at it and read it and give me feedback,” he said.
Looking back, Wolters said what really inspired him to write the novel was thinking about how people struggle with their own challenges in life and how they deal with them, how they go through them. Not only the poor choices they make, but what they did to try to get out of the hole they dug for themselves.
While the novel is mostly set in the St. Cloud area, Wolters said he invented the town of Green Prairie in the novel. The name, he said, was inspired by Green Prairie Township in Little Falls, where he grew up.
Writing the novel has been a fun adventure. The first real challenge was to get the first draft completed. Once that was done, Wolters said, he thrived on getting it done.
“The first 200 pages that I wrote took me four years. Then, the last 200 pages took me six months,” he said.
Wolters is very thankful for the endless support he received from friends and family, especially from his wife, Twyla. It wasn’t unusual for him to read to her what he had written.
Looking back at this journey to becoming an author, Wolters said he had always thought about sending the manuscript to a publishing company, but just didn’t get around to it. Then, one day he had heard an ad on the radio about Page Publishing.
“I thought, ‘‘I’ll just send it in and see what they would do.’ They called me back a couple of months later and said that they liked what I had. I was dumbfounded and very pleased,” he said.
When Wolters isn’t teaching or writing novels, he enjoys spending time with the family, playing guitar, composing his own songs, reading and more. He also occasionally plays acoustic guitar for the worship team at his church. Another long-time hobby Wolters enjoys is collecting and listening to vinyl records.
“I’ve been a music enthusiast ever since I was a kid. Both my mom and dad had records, because that’s what you bought at that time. They had like Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell. That kind of stuff and I really enjoyed it,” he said.
Wolters said it was during those years he also discovered other types of music, including Elvis Presley, and began buying various vinyl records.
When Wolters’ next novel will be published is unknown. However, he has 17 novels written and is currently working on revising a couple of them. Whenever he is ready, he will send a copy of the manuscripts to the publishing company.
Meeting the Unusual is sold at most books stories, Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play and Barnes and Noble.
