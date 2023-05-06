Sitting at 3-0, the Pioneers were tested by the Milaca Wolves, Thursday, May 4. In a double header, the Wolves nearly took the first game, but a last second resurgence allowed the Pioneers to come away with a 6-5 victory.
Heading into the final inning, Pierz was down 4-2. Milaca managed one more run in the top of the inning to make it 5-2 and the Pioneers needed to step up to the plate if they wanted to stay undefeated. They did just that, cracking off four runs to end the game 6-5.
The Pioneers only recorded one hit on the stats sheet, with that lone hit coming from Reese Young. The Milaca pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, eight walks and five hit batters.
Kirby Fischer took the win on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching for 1.1 innings. Barclay pitched for 5.2 innings, striking out six batters, walking seven and giving up four runs, two earned, on four hits.
In the second game, it was Pierz that took the comfortable lead early on. Entering the fifth inning, they held an 8-1 lead and were able to keep it, winning 9-5.
Barclay led the team in RBIs once again, recording three on three hits. He recorded another home run and scored twice.
Chase Becker recorded an RBI triple.
Brayden Haberman took the win on the mound for the Pioneers. In five innings, he struck out seven batters, walked two and gave up just three earned runs on five hits.
The Pioneers improved to 5-0 and hosted Mora, Friday, May 5, where they once again dominated their opponent, 12-1.
With high winds blowing into the face of the batters, it seemed like both team’s were bound for long days at the plate, but the Pioneers shrugged it off, hitting droppers in the perfect spot between the infield and outfield.
Pitcher Reese Young struck out the first two batters and walked the third. A pop fly to Chase Becker in right field ended the Mustangs’ first at bat.
In the Pioneers’ first at bat, they jumped out to a quick three-run lead. Young hit a pop fly that the right fielder was unable to track down due to the high winds, which landed him at first base. After Young stole second, Fischer was hit by the pitch. Young then stole third base, putting runners on first and third.
Kaden Kruschek drove in the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly. On his first at bat of the game, Barclay stepped up to the plate and drove in his 25th RBI of the season with a deep shot to left field that the wind, once again, made it hard to track for the outfielder. Barclay made it to second base and put the Pioneers up 2-0. Weston Woitalla brought Barclay home on an RBI single before the Mustangs got the final out to end the first inning, 3-0.
On the Mustangs’ next at bat, it was three up, three down, all coming from Young. He struck out the first batter, scooped up a grounder from the second batter and struck out the third, ending the inning and sending Mora back onto the field.
In the second, with a man on third, Fischer hit a single past the infield to drive in the team’s fourth run. After stealing second, he was brought home by another single from Kruschek, making it 5-0.
It wasn’t until the third inning when the Pioneers put the game out of reach. With runners on second and third, Kyle Winscher hit a two RBI single to give his team a 7-0 lead. Winscher stole second on the next pitch. Joey Stuckmayer hit a ground ball to the shortstop but beat out the throw to first. The throw was a little high, and the first baseman errored and let the ball fly past him into the fence. Fischer took advantage of the loose ball, rounding third base and scored the Pioneers’ eighth run, while Stuckmayer made it to second.
Mora’s bad luck didn’t end there as a single by Young put runners on first and third. Fischer drove in a run on a single to make it 9-0 and with runners on first and second, the pitcher balked on Young’s attempt to steal third, putting the runners on second and third. Just a few pitches later, a wild pitch flew past the catcher and Young was able to steal home for the 10th run of the game. Barclay brought in the team’s 11th run on a single down the middle of the field before the Mustangs finally got their third out.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning when Young gave up his first and only hit of the game on the pitcher’s mound. Mora finally found a bit of traction, but the Pioneers didn’t let them get too fair with it, only allowing a single run before ending their at bat.
Pierz scored one more run, courtesy of a Fischer line drive into right field, before the game ended in the fifth, 12-1.
Fischer led the team with three total RBIs on three hits and three scores. He was also a thief on the bases, stealing a total of three. Kruschek, Barclay and Winscher all drove in two runs each, with Barclay recording a double.
On the mound, Young nearly pitched a no-hitter. In five innings, he struck out eight batters, walked two and gave up one run on one hit. He also picked off a runner at first base.
The win keeps the Pioneers perfect with a record of 6-0. They play the Mustangs in a rematch, Tuesday, May 9, in Mora, at 5 p.m.
