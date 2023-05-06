reese
Reese Young winds up for a pitch in Friday night’s game against the Mora Mustangs. 

Sitting at 3-0, the Pioneers were tested by the Milaca Wolves, Thursday, May 4. In a double header, the Wolves nearly took the first game, but a last second resurgence allowed the Pioneers to come away with a 6-5 victory.

Heading into the final inning, Pierz was down 4-2. Milaca managed one more run in the top of the inning to make it 5-2 and the Pioneers needed to step up to the plate if they wanted to stay undefeated. They did just that, cracking off four runs to end the game 6-5.

joey
Joey Stuckmayer beats the throw to first after hitting a grounder to shortstop in Friday night’s win over Mora. 

