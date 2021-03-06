Pierz Superintendent: COVID funds distributed unfairly amongst schools

As the COVID-19 pandemic and many restrictions in place have continued to challenge school districts how to educate students safely, they have been thankful for any funding that could help them achieve just that.
“All schools in Minnesota have been stressed, in many cases overworked and severely challenged by the COVID pandemic,” said Pierz School District Supt. George Weber.
Weber said the same has been true for many families and businesses, especially those in the restaurant, bar and social gathering business. It has been the same for the medical industry, as well.
“As schools we clearly recognize we are somewhat lucky to have the work and income, but are sort of in the category of those industries that are not staffed to get done what the government is demanding of us,” he said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed on March 27, 2020, and provided more than $2 trillion in federal economic relief. It was done to help the American people from the health and economic impacts the pandemic has.
The CARES Act also included funds for education and provided two major sources of funding for schools, according to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) — the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund and the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
Weber said in the first round of ESSER funding, the Pierz School District received $86,023 to be used for COVID-related items, such as cleaning supplies, masks, shields, building partitions to separate staff and students and other expenses.
The other school districts in Morrison County received ESSER funding, as well. Swanville received $27,059; Upsala $42,936, Royalton $87,822 and Little Falls $416,191.
Weber said that at first he didn’t think much about the distribution of the ESSER funds amongst the school districts in Minnesota. Some districts received more, others less.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA) was signed into law, Dec. 27, 2020, for $54.3 billion in COVID-19 relief. Through the program, educators, including state and local governments, could access a second round of COVID-19 relief funds for K-12 schools, Weber said.
The funds will be distributed to each state based on needs identified by the number of Title I schools and low-income students. There are several categories in which districts can use the funding for, such as mental health support and resources; school facility repairs, especially ventilation systems, to improve air quality and reduce COVID-19 transmission, tools needed to organize and plan or school closures, staff sanitation training and sanitation supples to disinfect schools, evidence-based solutions to learning loss, after-school and summer learning programs, resources needed to conduct distance and hybrid learning and more.
Of the $54.3 billion, the state of Minnesota received about $580 million, Weber said. Each school district was notified of what they were projected to receive in the second round of ESSER funds. It wasn’t until the significant amount of money, four times the amount that had been passed in the first round, that Weber realized just how disproportionately the funds were really being distributed.
“At first, we all thought it had to do with your free and reduced lunch population, or low income students,” he said.
However, after comparing different school districts, including those that are about the same size, it didn’t quite add up. Weber found out that the funds are distributed using the Title I formula, as directed by the federal government.
“What we learned is that the Title I formula, and this is one of those things that probably should have been changed decades ago, has to do with concentrations of poverty, the economic status of adults and the concentrations of poor people living in proximity to each other in that area. I am not being very specific, but that is what I was told by MDE staff, so it really isn’t a set measure of the students who are actually going to that school district,” he said.
Looking at the distribution of the ESSER II funds to different school districts and comparing the results to the number of students attending, along with the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, the numbers show the unfairness, Weber said.
For example, Anoka School District, which is the largest school district in Minnesota, will receive $13.9 million in the second round. Combined with the $3.3 million from the first round, the district will have received $17.2 million. With 37,134 enrolled students, Weber said the district would essentially receive $464 per student and $1,419 per student who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
The second largest school district in Minnesota is St. Paul. That district received $19.9 million in the first round and will receive $83.8 million in the second round. Combined, they will have received $103.79 million. With 33,568 students enrolled, the dollar amount is broken down to the district receiving $3,092 per student and $4,662 per student who qualifies for free and reduced lunch.
The Minneapolis School District received $18.7 million in the first round and is set to receive $78.49 million in the second, a total of $97.198 million. With an enrollment of 32,280 students, that dollar amount would essentially be $3,011 per student and $5,562 for each student who qualifies for free or reduced lunch.
Looking at the school districts in Morrison County, Swanville is projected to receive $113,542 in the second round, bringing the total received to $140,601. With 323 students enrolled, it would mean that Swanville would receive $435 per student and $1,098 for each student who qualifies for free or reduced lunch. The percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch is 39.63%, Weber said.
Upsala School District is looking at receiving $180,166 in the second round, which would bring the total received to $223,102. Breaking it down further, Weber said, Upsala then would get $613 per student and $2,507 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (24.45%).
Royalton School District is set to receive $368,515 in the second round, bringing the total received to $456,336. With 948 students enrolled, the district would essentially receive $481 per student and $2,153 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (22.36%).
The Little Falls School District is set to receive $1.746 million in the second round. Combined with the first round, it brings the total to $2.162 million. With 2,314 students enrolled, the district would be paid $935 per student and $2,112 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (44.25%).
Pierz School District is projected to receive $360,964 in the second round. Combined with the first, it brings the total received to $446,987. With 1,194 students enrolled, the district would essentially be paid $374 per student and $1,106 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (33.84%).
Looking at surrounding districts that are similar in the number of students enrolled, Weber said he questions the logic behind the formula.
The Pine City School District will have received a total of $1.3 million with $250,338 received in the first round and $1.050 million in the second. With 1,516 students enrolled, the district would essentially be paid $858 per student and $2,682 for students qualifying for free or reduced lunch (31.99%).
Aitkin School District received $203,430 in the first round and will receive $862,433 in the second round, totaling $1.065 million. With 1,142 students enrolled, the district would essentially be paid $933 per student and $2,249 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (41.51%).
Since Weber discovered the discrepancy in how the ESSER II funds were allocated among districts, he has been in contact with several superintendents who feel the same.
One of them is Becker School District Supt. Jeremy Schmidt.
The Becker School District received $60,054 in the first round and will receive $251,995 in the second, combined a total of $315,049. With 2,893 students enrolled, the district was essentially paid $108 per student and $624 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch (17.28%).
“I think they passed it so quickly, wanted to help schools and they have used the formula before, but because of so much money that is involved, it didn’t come out fairly,” Schmidt said. “It’s the account of neighborhoods done by the Census Bureau, which is estimated. It’s not based on wealthy or poor kids or even kids that are in the building.”
As a result, both Schmidt and Weber have reached out to several federal representatives for Minnesota — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith and Congressman Tom Emmer. Besides conference calls with the three, Schmidt and Weber have also met with the office staff of Klobuchar, Smith and Emmer.
“They are aware of the issue and all of them have been supportive of the fact that there seems to be some unfairness,” Weber said.
While Weber and Schmidt aren’t too optimistic that the unfairness can be corrected before the second round is distributed since the districts have already been notified of how much they are projected to receive, they are hopeful that the issue will be corrected before, if there is, a third distribution.
While it is a far reach, Weber said he is also hoping that Minnesota state representatives consider the fact that many school districts were unfairly shortchanged when and if there is a third round.
“I don’t like whining about this stuff, but I am a big believer in fairness. The government should distribute money fairly,” Weber said.
Looking at the amounts some of the districts will receive, such as the St. Paul and Minneapolis School Districts, Weber said he cannot help but see the irony in it all. The ESSER funding is supposed to be used as COVID-19 relief. While many schools, perhaps moreso in rural areas, have done their utmost to educate students in a hybrid or in-school education model, the St. Paul and Minneapolis School Districts continue to remain in distance learning.
“Clearly their cost is less than all of us who are trying to figure out how to staff, how to bus, how to get subs in, how to break kids up and even PPE (personal protective equipment),” he said.
Other costs involved with having students and staff in the schools include heating, extra staff and more.
“How could all of this be justified?” Weber said.
