Pierz student wins Washington Youth Tour trip

Recently JT Pawlu, an 11th grade student at Pierz Healy High School, received the good news that he was one of three who had won a one week, all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.
It was part of the annual Washington Youth Tour contest that Crow Wing Power, along with other rural electrical companies across the United States, hold once a year. All in all, about 1,800 high school juniors were set to travel to Washington, D.C. for an experience they would never forget.
Pawlu said he was very excited about winning and was really looking forward to visiting various places, memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Washington Youth Tour was canceled.
“It feels great. It was a great opportunity and an honor, but sadly it was canceled two weeks ago,” he said.
Instead, Pawlu was given a $1,500 scholarship. He plans on attending St. Cloud Technical College and St. Cloud State University for electrical engineering.
“It was nice of them to give me that,” he said.
Pawlu said about 20 people had competed in the contest Crow Wing Power held and of those, six were selected for a personal interview. Initially after the interview, he felt like he had not done very well. Finding out he was one of the chosen was a surprise, he said.
The objective for the contestants was to write a letter to any political leader about a topic they felt was important. Pawlu chose to direct his letter to President Donald Trump about gun control, environmental impacts and finding a way to decrease the income gap between rich and poor people.
Pawlu said he believes in making climate change mitigation a priority for several reasons.
“We are losing many species of both our plant and animal world because they cannot adapt to the changing environmental factors. Not only does this detract from our enjoyment, but it also results in less biodiversity, which makes the remaining species more susceptible to disease and pests,” he said in the letter.
In addition, Pawlu wrote that “by investing money now in the short term in things such as wind, hydro or alternative biofuels, we are decreasing dependence on foreign fuel supplies in the long term. We are a much stronger country when we are able to fulfill our own needs. Lastly, we should make climate change mitigators a priority because it is ethically the right thing to do.”
When it comes to gun control laws, Pawlu said he doesn’t believe they would be effective.
“People will always find ways to hurt people,” he said.
Shifting the responsibility to the person who engage in gun violence rather than to the gun itself, Pawlu strongly believes a change needs to occur in mental health. Not only in availability by being part of very medical insurance without requiring a rider, but also by incentivizing more research into causes of post traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, chronic brain disease and more.
“If we as a society do not have a negative stigma attached to the need for mental health recovery, then people might be more open to discuss issues before they get out of control,” he said.
Pawlu said he was appalled to learn that nearly 40% of the wealth in the United States is held by less than 1% of the population. While he is invested in a diversity of stocks, bonds and mutual funds, he believes that services for people could be paid by some of those earnings, as well.
“With this disparity, are we truly a capitalist society?” he said.
Pawlu encourages people to give others who are struggling a lending hand when the opportunity arises and to give more to charitable organizations that help those who are in need.
Pawlu said it was his agriculture teacher and FFA Adviser Pat Tax, who encouraged him to enter the contest. He also serves as FFA vice president.
“JT is such an awesome young man. He is so bright and kind,” Tax said.
Tax said she is confident in his abilities and believes he will go far in life as he diligently seeks to understand and empathizes with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.