The Pierz girls basketball team had quite the showing against Mora on Friday, Feb 11, beating the Mustangs 57-22.
In a dominant win where they scored twice as many points as their opponents, the Pioneers smothered the Mustangs in the first half, only giving up six points.
Alyssa Sadlovsky had one of her best games, scoring a team high 16 points, completing 6-of-13 shots, with a perfect 2-of-2 inside the arc and 4-of-11 from the 3-point line.
Not far behind was Ashley Kimman, who scored 11 points, completing 4-of-7 shots, with all four baskets coming from inside the arc. Kimman was 100% from the free throw line, 3-of-3.
With that dominance, the Pierz Pioneers improved to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference. They faced off against Osakis on Tuesday, in hopes to continue the win streak but ultimately fell 49-44.
After being down 24-17 going into the second half, the Pioneers were unable to take back the lead.
Sadlovsky scored 16 points for the second game in a row, shooting 6-of-12 in the game. She completed 2-of-3 on 2-pointers and 4-of-9 on 3-pointers.
Not far behind was Kiara Olesch with 13 points, who made 7-of-7 of her free throws.
After the loss, Pierz falls to 16-6 on the season. The Pioneers look to get back to their winning ways as they host Upsala on Thursday, Feb 17.
Royals fall under .500
The Royals faced off against the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars on Feb 10, and lost in overtime, 59-57.
After having a comanding lead at the half, 38-22, Royalton was outscored in the second half, 29-13.
The Royals were unable to stop the Jaguars comeback and allowed them to tie the game late.
The Jaguars scored eight points to the Royals’ six in overtime.
Despite the loss, there were also some bright spots for the Royals.
Autumn Schoenrock had one of her best games of the season. She racked up 20 points, shooting 6-of-15, while completing 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and 5-of-8 on free throws. she also recorded eight total rebounds.
Mya Yourczek was second in scoring for the Royals, making 6-of-8 total shots, including 100% inside the arc, 4-of-4, and 2-of-4 from outside the arc. Yourczek also tallied 10 rebounds and three assists.
The Royals hoped to rebound against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Saturday, Feb 12, but they fell yet again, losing 58-52.
Schoenrock and Vannurden both led the team with 12 points scored. Schoenrock shot 4-of-8 on 2-pointers and 1-of-3 from the arc, also tallying seven rebounds
Vannurden shot 1-of-1 from inside the arc and 2-of-6 from the 3-point line. She also went 100% on free throws, making 4-of-4.
They fell to 11-11, and hosted Kimball on Tuesday, hoping to rebound, but were not able to win that game either.
Kimball bested Royalton, 54-48, to put the Royals below .500 on the year.
Schoenrock was tied for the leader in points, again for Royalton. Schoenrock and Kylie Waytashek both recorded 10 points.
Waytashek shot 2-of-4 from inside the arc and 2-of-6 from the 3-point line. she also lead the team in rebounds, with 10, and assists, with three.
A conference game against Eden Valley-Watkins (12-11 overall, 8-4 in conference) on Thursday could be just the spark the team needs to get back into things.
Flyers go 0-2
Little Falls tried to hold on to a lead late in the game but was unable to finish with a win, losing 44-43 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday, Feb 11.
The Flyers held the lead for most of the game but the late rally from the Crusaders was enough to put them ahead in the final minutes.
The Flyers were led by Kendal Swantek, who scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shots, making 3-of-7 from within the arc and 1-of-1 from the 3-point line.
Claire VanRisseghem scored 10 points for the Flyers. She also recorded a team-high nine rebounds.
The Flyers faced off against Osakis at home on Monday, looking to rebound after the loss, but to no avail.
The loss carried over to the next game, as they lost handily, 49-22.
Little Falls was held to just 12 points in the first half and 10 points in the second.
Meghan Schilling led the team in scoring with nine points.
The team as a whole went 8-of-39 on field goals, 21%.
Little Falls hope to stop its losing streak Friday, as they hosted the Pierz Pioneers.
Bulldogs get conference win
Swanville girls got off to a hot start beating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58-51, on Thursday, Feb 10.
They were down by one point at the half, 28-27, but made the resurgent comeback to knock off the conference rival, scoring 31 points while holding the Thunder to just 23 points.
Karley Loven had one of the best games of her career, scoring over half of the Bulldogs’ points. She recorded 30 points, along with 12 rebounds and six steals.
Loven had scored more points in the game than LPGE as a team did in either half.
Lauren Jackson also had an impressive game scoring 18 points as well as securing 12 rebounds.
“The girls worked hard and overcame some adversity on the road,” Head Coach Aaron Gapinksi said. “It was a good game for the girls to work hard after falling behind and sneak one out. Karley and Lauren were leaders on the offensive and defensive ends.”
The Bulldogs traveled to Braham on Tuesday but the outcome was not the same.
After a strong perfomance against the Thunder, they fell against the Bombers, 61-43.
Braham managed to put up 37 points in the first half, while the Bulldogs put up 25.
Swanville would need another resurgence like their last game to come away with a win but unfortunately, scored fewer points in the second half, with 18.
Avery Douglas led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14, and Lauren Miller and Loven were right behind her with 11 points scored.
The Bulldogs traveled to Osakis (17-5 overall, 7-0 in conference) on Thursday, to face their rival, hoping to upset the top team in the conference.
Upsala drops last seven
Upsala fell to to Staples-Motley on Tuesday, 52-50.
The Cardinals have lost six of their last seven games and have dropped to 7-13 on the season and 2-5 in the conference.
In an effort to end the losing streak they hope to upset the 16-6 Pierz Pioneers on Thursday, Feb 17, in Pierz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.