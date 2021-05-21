Pierz Spanish Club
Members of the Pierz Spanish Club held their fifth annual service-learning event and traveled to The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes in Nisswa.

Fourteen students and two adults (adviser and bus driver) spent one hour packaging 5,124 meals for area food shelves and school backpack programs.

The group also brought their $900 donation that will pay for 3,600 of those meals. ¡Qué fenomenal!

Those participating included front row (from left): Spanish Club Adviser Kim Horning, Breann Luberts, Calli Funk, Ellie Fischer, Kaylee Becker, Jazmine Dickmann and Courtney Kroll. Back row: Jaron Gross, Breanna Storkamp, Hailey Koch, Marissa Otremba, Becky Kelash, Alyssa Thesing, Lynn Skiba and Trista Krych.

