The Pioneers softball team started their season off with a win, defeating Holdingford 5-4, Monday, April 11.
Despite not having a whole lot of practice, they managed to limit the number of errors to only two, while recording nine hits as a team.
The game was tied 4-4 in the seventh inning until Pierz’s Kendra Melby cracked off the game winning run with a base hit. Melby was 3-for-4 with two RBI’s on the day.
When it came to pitching, the Pioneers were in the very capable hands of Frankie Seelen, who pitched for five innings, striking out six Huskers and walking five. She only allowed six hits and two earned runs.
Britney Schommer would finish the rest of the game, pitching the final two innings to close out the game. Schommer struck out two batters and only allowed three hits and two runs.
Schommer also went 1-for-3 in the batter’s box with an RBI. Maddie Gaffke 1-for-3, driving in two runs.
The Pioneers’ next game was against Staples/Motley, Thursday, but has been postponed to Tuesday, April 19.
Bulldogs start 1-1
The season did not get off to a good start for the Swanville Bulldogs, as they lost to Milaca, 18-0.
The lack of outdoor practices seemed to have more of an affect on the team than originally anticipated.
The Bulldogs were able to bounce back and bounce back strong. They faced Ashby Tuesday, April 12, and they were on the other end of a beat down, winning 24-10.
The Bulldogs got the win with a strong outing from pitcher, Kennedee Chuba, the team’s winning pitcher.
Many of the Bulldogs batters had great games as well. Reece Jackson hit 3-for-3, Mackenzie Morris hit 3-for-4, Therese Bryce hit 4-for-5, Lauren Miller hit 4-for-5 and Abbigail Morris hit 4-for-4.
The Bulldogs’ record is a solid 1-1, and they look to get their second win against Browerville/Eagle Valley, Thursday, April 14.
Royals drop opener
Royalton’s first softball game ended in a tough 7-1 loss to Maple Lake, Monday, April 11.
It may take a little more time for the team to get into its groove, but the team showed plenty of fight.
Emma Kasella went 2-for-3 in the batters box, scoring a run and stealing two bases.
Autumn Schoenrock finished the game hitting 1-for-3 and driving in a run.
Rachel Cekalla pitched four innings, only giving up two runs, none of them earned. Cekalla also struck out three of the Maple Lake hitters.
The Royals look to bounce back from their first game against Holdingford, Tuesday, April 19.
Upsala stumbles
The Cardinals’ season didn’t start very well as they lost 13-4 against Milaca, Monday, April 11.
Brenna Graves was the top Cardinal hitter, finishing the game hitting 3-for-4 at bats, one of them driving in a run.
Isabelle Lenners pitched all seven innings, recording 15 strikeouts, 10 hits and seven walks.
The Cardinals, as a team, had four runs on 14 hits.
Upsala’s next game against Crosby/Ironton was rescheduled for April 28. Its next game is against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Monday, April 18.
