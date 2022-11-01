pierz

Pioneers’ Nathan Tax, left, Carissa Andres, middle, and Ethan Kowalczyk, right, after running in the 5A Sections meet and qualifying for the state meet. 

The Pierz Pioneers cross-country runners competed in the Section 5A meet, Thursday, Oct. 27. The boys took fifth overall out of 15 teams and the girls finished third out of 13 teams.

Three Pioneers finished well enough to earn state appearances, Carissa Andres, Nathan Tax and Ethan Kowalczyk.

Tags

Load comments