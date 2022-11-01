The Pierz Pioneers cross-country runners competed in the Section 5A meet, Thursday, Oct. 27. The boys took fifth overall out of 15 teams and the girls finished third out of 13 teams.
Three Pioneers finished well enough to earn state appearances, Carissa Andres, Nathan Tax and Ethan Kowalczyk.
Tax finished in eighth place, with an impressive time of 17:29.8. Kowalczyk was just two places and less than two seconds behind his teammate, taking 10th and finishing in 17:31.3.
Guy Clemons-Virnig finished in 26th, with a time of 18:39.6. Tyler Foss crossed the finish line in 19:14.9, taking 38th for the Pioneers.
Kaleb Poser and Wyatt Betsinger finished in 49th and 50th, respectively. Poser finished in 19:36.9 and Betsinger finished in 19:37.4.
Nathan Solinger rounded out the Pioneers runners, taking 78th, crossing the finish line in 20:39.9
For the girls, Andres finished in 13th just qualifying for the state meet. She ran a quick race, finishing in 20:22.4. One place behind her was Quinn Gruber, who just missed out on state qualifying. Gruber still had an impressive performance, crossing the finish line in 20:27.9.
Chloe Lochner and Emma Kowalczyk both finished in the top 25 runners. Lochner earned the 20th spot, with a time of 20:49.9, and Kowalczyk earned the 24th spot, crossing in 21:12.9. Eden Andres took 33rd, earning a time of 22:05.6.
In 42nd, Morgan Litke crossed the finish line with a time of 22:34.4, and Billie Maye Pohlkamp rounded out the Pioneers runners, crossing in 23:10.8.
Carissa Andres, Ethan Kowalczyk and Tax will have a chance to rep the Pioneer logo at the state meet in Northfield, Saturday, Nov. 5.
