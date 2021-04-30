PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 3 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Tuesday, May 4 — Walking taco, corn, pineapple chunks, sour cream, salsa, milk.
Wednesday, May 5 — Sub sandwich, wedge potatoes, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, May 6 — Hot dog on bun, ketchup and mustard, curly potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, milk.
Friday, May 7 — French toast sticks, syrup, sausage links, cherry sidekick smoothie, orange smiles, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, May 3 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Tuesday, May 4 — Walking taco, corn, pineapple chunks, sour cream, salsa, milk.
Wednesday, May 5 — Sub sandwich, chips, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, May 6 — Hot dog on bun, ketchup and mustard, curly potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, milk.
Friday, May 7 — French bread pizza, dipping sauce, broccoli, Caesar salad, cherry sidekick smoothie, orange smiles, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
